Watch: Marsai Martin addresses importance of community, reveals beauty tips

Marsai Martin was a speaker at this year's CultureCon NYC, held in Brooklyn over the weekend.

Actress and entrepreneur Marsai Martin was one of the speakers at CultureCon NYC over the weekend and discussed the beauty of creativity and pursuing your passion. TheGrio caught up with Martin on the red carpet, where she talked about the importance of community and offered beauty tips.

Actress Marsai Martin (right) talks with cosmetics executive Maiah Martin during a CultureCon session in New York over the weekend. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

