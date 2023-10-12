Intimacy expert Shan Boodram on balancing relationships while chasing your passion

TheGrio caught up with the intimacy expert at CultureCon NY '23

Shan Boodram is a sexology and psychology intimacy educator, host of “The Marriage Pact” on Roku, and host of the “Lovers and Friends” podcast. During CultureCon NY ’23, Boodram moderated Spotify presents “Talk that Talk” with three finalists of the “Talk that Talk Podcast Pitch Contest.” TheGrio caught up with Boodram to discuss the importance of believing in yourself, balancing relationships while chasing your passion, and more.

Check out the full interview above.

