Watch: Aaliyah Jay on finding balance as a creator

TheGrio caught up with Aaliyah Jay, CEO of Karen & Rita Jewelry, at CultureCon NYC.

Aaliyah Jay, creator and chief executive officer of Karen & Rita Jewelry, attended CultureCon NYC and participated in a conversation on profit for your passion. The discussion included other creators such as Lorvae CEO De’arra Taylor, creator and musician Terrell Grice, and Waydamin Brand CEO Jayda Cheaves. TheGrio caught up with Jay at the event to discuss how she balances being a creator and entrepreneur and navigating social media. Check out the full conversation above.

The CultureCon discussion on making your passion profitable included (from left) Zuri Godfrey, De’arra Taylor, Terrell Grice, Aaliyah Jay and Jayda Cheaves. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

