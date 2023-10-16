Wu-Tang and Nas’ N.Y. State of Mind Tour concert to be livestreamed on Prime Video

De La Soul will join Wu-Tang Clan and Nas as special guests of the N.Y. State of Mind Tour concert, livestreaming Wednesday from Seattle.

Loading the player...

Amazon Music is all set to feature a concert of Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ N.Y. State of Mind Tour taking place at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington at 8 p.m. PST on Wednesday, Oct. 18, livestreaming to Amazon Music, as well as Prime Video and Twitch.

The livestream is part of Amazon Music’s “50 & Forever” campaign, celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

De La Soul is slated to perform as the tour’s special guest.

Nas (above) and the Wu-Tang Clan’s Seattle stop on their New York State of Mind Tour will be livestreamed Wednesday on Amazon Prime. Above, the hip-hop artist is shown in 2017 at a Pandora event in New York. (Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Pandora)

The Seattle concert is a stop on Wu-Tang and Nas’ second go-round of their N.Y. State of Mind Tour. The two hip-hop institutions went on a national tour covering 25-plus cities just last year, hitting venues in Dallas, Oakland, Charlotte and other hubs. Their current tour, featuring De La Soul, is a 32-city affair, with stops in Europe, Australia and New Zealand on the schedule.

A live episode of Amazon Music’s “Rotation Roundtable” will precede Wednesday’s concert livestream on Prime Video and Twitch, starting at 7 p.m. PST. The hip-hop roundtable talk show — featuring hosts Speedy Morman, Rob Markman, Nyla Simone and Gabe P — will break down the pending performances of Wu-Tang, Nas and De La Soul.

Wu-Tang Clan is one of the most recognizable rap collectives in hip-hop history. Most of its members — such as RZA, Method Man, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah — have branched out to have successful solo careers and ventures. This November, the group will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its debut album, “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).”

Nas, one of the most respected MCs to come out of New York’s Queens borough, is in the midst of a career renaissance. Last month, he wrapped up a prolific collaboration with producer Hit-Boy for their sixth album in three years, “Magic 3.” Their first collaboration, 2020’s “King’s Disease,” won Nas the first Grammy Award of his career.

De La Soul is one of the most dynamic groups hip-hop has ever seen. This year has been bittersweet for the group, as co-founder Dave “Trugoy the Dove” Jolicoeur died at age 54 in February. Jolicoeur’s death came just two weeks before the group’s music premiered to streaming services after years of negotiations and legal issues with former label Tommy Boy Records.

The N.Y. State of Mind Tour livestream is one of several events Amazon Music presented as part of “50 & Forever.” Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit and J. Cole’s 2023 Dreamville Festival were also livestreamed for the campaign.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!