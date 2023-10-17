Drake’s ‘First Person Shooter’ No. 1 on Billboard charts, ties Michael Jackson

Drake achieved his 13th No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 while helping featured artist J. Cole earn the first No. 1 of his career.

Drake tackles another milestone with his new music. His song “First Person Shooter,” featuring J. Cole, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, moving into a tie with Michael Jackson as solo male artist with the most No. 1 singles.

The five-time Grammy-winning rapper-singer and the late King of Pop have 13 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, tied for fourth place overall. Only The Beatles (20), Mariah Carey (19), and Rihanna (14) are ahead of Drake. “First Person Shooter” is the second song from Drake’s latest album, “For All the Dogs,” to reach the Billboard Hot 100 peak, following “Slime You Out,” featuring SZA.

With “First Person Shooter,” rapper J. Cole earns his first No. 1 song. The song is the 12th time he’s reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, appearing as the guest artist on most of them. Of the 12 songs, only one, 2019’s “Middle Child,” featured J. Cole as the lead artist.

“First Person Shooter” is one of six songs from “For All the Dogs” to debut in the top 10 Billboard Hot 100 this week. With the addition of “Slime You Out,” Drake currently has seven songs in the top 10, the second-most all-time from a single album, tied with Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation 1814.” Drake holds the record for most top 10 songs from one album with nine, achieved with his 2021 album, “Certified Lover Boy.”

Drake commemorated his latest achievement via social media on Tuesday. He took to Instagram to post a photoshopped picture of Jackson taking a mirror selfie while wearing a Black hoodie with a golden owl on the front, the Drake’s OVO label logo.

The “In My Feelings” rapper also celebrated the occasion on Instagram Stories. One post featured a hand wearing a rhinestone glove, a signature of Jackson’s on-stage wardrobe, holding a glass of wine. In another post, Drake wrote about a discrepancy with his number of No. 1 hits.

“Sicko Mode technically makes 14, but they didn’t count my feature, so we have more work to do,” Drake posted. He appeared in Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode,” which reached No. 1 in 2018. However, since Drake isn’t officially listed as a featured guest on the track, the credit goes solely to Scott.

Jackson’s 13 No. 1 singles also do not factor in the four No. 1 singles he received as the lead singer of The Jackson 5. The tally also does not count the No. 1 charity single, “We Are the World.” Jackson co-wrote the song with Lionel Richie and was a featured soloist, but the song is credited as USA For Africa.

