Drake, GloRilla lead 2023 BET Awards nominations
Drake and GloRilla received seven and six nominations, respectively, while Lizzo and 21 Savage each got five.
BET announced the nominations for the 2023 BET Awards on Thursday. Drake and GloRilla have the most nominations this year.
Drake received seven nominations for the annual ceremony that honors outstanding achievements in music, entertainment, film, and sports in the Black community. He is up for awards
that include Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, and Best Group with 21 Savage for their collaborative album, “Her Loss.”
GloRilla is right behind Drake with six nominations, most for a female artist in 2023, after being named a BET Amplified Artist in 2022. She is up for ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Best New Artist,’ and her project “Anyways, Life’s Great” has a nod for Album of the Year.
21 Savage and Lizzo each got five nominations, while Beyoncé, SZA, Chris Brown, Ice Spice, and Burna Boy each received four nods. Fans can vote for the Viewer’s Choice Award between Thursday and June 25. Viewers Choice nominees include Beyoncé, Lizzo, SZA, Burna Boy, Drake, and 21 Savage.
The 2023 BET Awards will air live at 8 p.m. ET on June 25 from Los Angeles.
BET announces airdate for ‘BET Awards’ 2023
Full list of 2023 BET Award nominations:
Album of the Year
“Anyways, Life’s Great,” GloRilla
“Breezy,” Chris Brown
“God Did,” DJ Khaled
“Her Loss,” Drake & 21 Savage
“Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar
“Renaissance,” Beyoncé
“Sos,” SZA
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Lizzo
SZA
Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
City Girls
Drake & 21 Savage
Dvsn
Flo
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Quavo & Takeoff
Wanmor
Best Collaboration
“Big Energy (Remix),” Latto & Mariah Carey Feat. Dj Khaled
“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs Feat. Kodak Black
“Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd & GloRilla
“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B
“Wait For U,” Future Feat. Drake & Tems
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Video Of The Year
“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown
“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey Feat. Rob49
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“First Class,” Jack Harlow
“Kill Bill,” SZA
“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B
Video Director Of The Year
A$Ap Rocky For AWGE
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Director X
Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor
Best New Artist
Ambré
Coco Jones
Doechii
Flo
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“Bless Me,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
“Finished (Live),” Tamela Mann
“I’ve Got Joy,” Cece Winans
“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin Feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
“New,” Tye Tribbett
“One Moment From Glory,” Yolanda Adams
“The Better Benediction (Pt.2),” P.J. Morton Feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith,
Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Viewer’s Choice Award
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“First Class,” Jack Harlow
“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake Feat 21 Savage
“Kill Bill,” SZA
“Last Last,” Burna Boy
“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U,” Future Feat. Drake & Tems
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Central Cee (UK)
Ella Mai (UK)
Ko (South Africa)
L7nnon (Brazil)
Stormzy (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Asake (Nigeria)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Flo (UK)
Libianca (Cameroon)
Maureen (France)
MC Ryan SP (Brazil)
Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
Raye (UK)
Werenoi (France)
BET Her
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“Her,” Megan Thee Stallion
“Lift Me Up; ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And
Inspired By Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson
“Players,” Coi Leray
“Special,” Lizzo
Best Movie
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“Creed 3”
“Emancipation”
“Nope”
“The Woman King”
“Till”
“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
Best Actor
Amin Joseph
Brian Tyree Henry
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.
Donald Glover
Michael B. Jordan
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Janelle James
Janelle Monáe
Keke Palmer
Viola Davis
Zendaya
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Alaya High
Demi Singleton
Genesis Denise
Marsai Martin
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Young Dylan
Sportswoman Of The Year Award
Alexis Morris
Allyson Felix
Angel Reese
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Sportsman Of The Year Award
Aaron Judge
Bubba Wallace
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Hurts
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!