Lebron James shares proud girl dad moment with daughter Zhuri

“Let’s go, Munchkin,” cheered NBA star Lebron James from the stands of 8-year-old daughter Zhuri's volleyball game.

In addition to being an NBA legend and entrepreneur, LeBron James is a proud father of three. This weekend, he shined the spotlight on his 8-year-old daughter Zhuri Nova in an Instagram post highlighting her athletic skills.

LeBron James and Zhuri James attend the premiere of Warner Bros “Space Jam: A New Legacy” at Regal LA Live on July 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

In one of his most recent posts, the basketball star proved to be his daughter’s biggest fan as she played volleyball. Posting a series of videos from Zhuri’s game, James is heard proudly cheering her on as she serves the ball.

“Another One in the making! Uh-Oh ,” James wrote in the caption. “Let’s Gooooooo [Munchkin]!! @allthingszhuri got NEXT!! 🏐 VIBES!! #JamesGang👑 #ZTheWarriorPrincess👸🏾”

As James unapologetically shouts, “Let’s go, Munchkin,” Zhuri is seen giving him an embarrassed side-eye from the court in one of the videos. The heartwarming father-daughter moment made those in the stands and social media comments laugh.

“Zhuri’s face at the end 😂,” said one fan, per People. While another added, “I love the look she gave you, I do the same thing to my daughters.”

Zhuri is the youngest of James’ three kids, having two older brothers, Bronny, 19, and Bryce, 16.

“My daughter is the greatest thing in my life, along with my boys,” James previously told Access Hollywood, per People. “So, whenever she smiles, it don’t matter what I’m doing, it makes me happy.”

Unlike their little sister, both Bronny and Bryce play basketball. Keeping their father’s sports legacy alive, Bronny committed to the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team, and Bryce currently plays at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, and has received his first Division I college sports offer at Duquesne University. Earlier this month, James shared an update on his son Bronny’s recovery after the college athlete went into cardiac arrest during a workout.

“Bronny is doing extremely well,” said James during a Lakers press conference, per People magazine. “He’s begun his rehab to get back on the floor this season.”

Ultimately, James takes pride in supporting his kids’ aspirations no matter what.

“My job is to support my son and whatever he wants to do. I support my youngest son Bryce; I support my daughter Zhuri in whatever they want to do,” said the NBA star in a press conference. “One thing about being a parent is [understanding] that it’s not always about what you want. It’s about listening to your kids and what they want. That’s how you get a real relationship with them.”

