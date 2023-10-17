Watch: Scottie Beam shares what makes the perfect creative partnership

Media personality Scottie Beam talks about what makes her creative partnerships and relationships special to her.

CultureCon NYC was long on inspiring workshops and memorable talks with the culture’s most influential movers and shakers. TheGrio had the opportunity to speak with a number of the media personalities and one of them, Scottie Beam, co-host of “The Scottie & Sylvia Show,” shared her perspectives on what makes an ideal partnership, emotional transparency, and being confident in one’s work.

