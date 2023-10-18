Historic Houston neighborhood defaced with racial slurs

Pleasantville's history dates to the 1940s, when Black real estate agent Judson Robinson Sr. helped develop a community for African Americans struggling to find housing during segregation.

Loading the player...

Longtime residents of Pleasantville, a historic Black community in northeast Houston, are concerned about recent vandalism involving racist graffiti and the defacing of banners honoring Black community heroes.

One resident, Mary Fontenot, president of the Pleasantville Historical Society and Pleasantville Civic League, told ABC 13 Houston her family has lived in the targeted neighborhood since the early 1950s.

“Something like this has never happened in the history of Pleasantville,” Fontenot said. “We have never had that kind of language used on any site or building in this community. We’re a community of love, and we all stand on the backs of those who helped create this community.”

Houston’s Pleasantville neighborhood has a history dating back to the late 1940s, when Black real estate agent Judson Robinson Sr. collaborated with a developer on a neighborhood for African Americans during segregation. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/Houston Parks and Recreation Department)

Pleasantville’s history dates back to the late 1940s, when Jewish developers collaborated with real estate agent Judson Robinson Sr., who is Black, to develop a master-planned community for African Americans to flourish despite segregation.

According to the Texas Historical Commission, African Americans struggled to find houses in most of Houston following World War II due to restrictive property covenants that expressly barred them from some neighborhoods, ABC 13 reported.

Fontenot noted that the well-planned Pleasantville area came equipped with everything residents needed, including schools, movie theaters, libraries, grocery stores and underground sewers to keep residents from having big ditches in front of their houses.

The longtime resident said the recurring acts of vandalism — which began about 18 months ago — have shattered their neighborhood, and they keep worsening.

One of the initial incidents was a racial slur on a stop sign. Then, at least three times, someone knocked down many of the welcome signs at Pleasantville’s entrances.

Fontenot said in the most recent incident, one of the signs seemed to have a bullet hole, and the metal rods that held the signs were severed.

She noticed the Judson Robinson Park sign damaged with black spray paint after their annual Pleasantville reunion celebration, held Oct. 7. Fontenot said they could not remove the paint, so officials will replace the entire sign.

Investigators confirmed they are not looking into the incidents as hate crimes. Neighbors who have resided in Pleasantville their entire lives expressed concern and frustration.

“I was hurt when I first noticed it coming into Pleasantville on Tilgham Street,” area resident Milton Alexander told ABC 13. “This sign has been down not one time but a number of times. I come from the civil rights era when segregation Jim Crow mentality was around. So obviously, it’s a concern.”

“Especially in 2023, when everyone should be coming together to help one another because there’s so much going on,” added Regina Richmond. “We’re praying for them if they have hate in their heart that is just malice.”

Fontenot shared that neighbors haven’t reported every incident to police since gathering evidence has been challenging because many households do not have surveillance cameras, and they haven’t been able to identify witnesses.

However, Houston police confirmed officers took photos and a report for the latest incidents. A spokesperson said officials requested that crews clean and replace any signs belonging to the city.

Community members made clear that they are speaking out to stand up to hatred and maintain the integrity and richness of their treasured locale.

“You think we’re just going to look at the sign that someone distorted out of hatred, shenanigans or ignorance?” asked Andrew Moran, according to ABC 13. “We’re going to continue building the neighborhood and make it better.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!