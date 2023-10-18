Watch: NBA star Steph Curry helped resurrect Howard University’s golf team

Coach Sam Puryear says that Steph Curry’s support went beyond the financial aspect, but his presence was important to the program as well.

Howard University’s golf team is a force to be reckoned with and NBA star Steph Curry had a big hand in that. Curry funded Howard University’s golf team for six years which led the historically Black university to compete on a Division I level. Howard hasn’t had a golf team since the 1970s.

The men’s team has already won back-to-back championships and in September, the women’s team won the Hornet Classic at the Creek. Howard’s golf team is now the team to beat and with all this momentum, Kendall Jackson, a member of the team, says she hopes that the game of golf, at all levels, becomes more diverse.

