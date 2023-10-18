Watch: There is no escaping the ‘Deion Sanders effect’

Fox Sports' Joy Taylor stopped by theGrio with Eboni K. Williams to break down the hype of Deion Sanders and his impact on college sports.

You can hate him, or you can love him, but there’s no denying Deion Sanders’ major impact on college sports. Since Coach Prime has taken the role of head coach at the Colorado Buffaloes football team, he’s been able to turn the CU football team around by already winning more games at the beginning of this season than the entire team did last year.

Fox Sports’ Joy Taylor stopped by theGrio with Eboni K. Williams to help break down the “Deion effect,” how his impact benefits the University of Colorado Boulder financially, and the uniqueness of this situation.

