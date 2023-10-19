Suspect arrested in death of Jaylen Burns, who was shot on Jackson State campus

An affidavit alleges Brown shot Burns with a handgun at an apartment complex on Jackson State's campus. The judge in the case approved two bench warrants, one on a charge of murder and a second for weapons possession on school property.

Authorities in Hinds County, Mississippi, have arrested a man in the death of Jackson State University student Jaylen Burns.

Jaylen Burns was shot and killed on the campus of Jackson State University on Sunday. Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old man. (YouTube screen grab via CBS Chicago)

Officials at Mississippi’s Raymond Detention Center told theGrio by phone that Joshua Brown, a 19-year-old student at Jones College, is currently being held at the detention center. Jones College did not immediately return a phone call seeking information about Brown.

There was no information on arraignments or other court actions as of this writing.

A statement posted to the university website said Burns, an industrial technology major from Chicago, was shot at the on-campus University Pointe Apartment Complex. The university said Burns was transported to a local hospital following the shooting, however, Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade told WAPT-TV that Burns tried to drive himself to the hospital after being shot multiple times but didn’t make it.

Burns’ father, Jason Burns, told WLS TV in Chicago that his son was shot while trying to break up a fight.

The death of Burns comes just days after a string of gun violence at several HBCUs this month, including Tuskegee University in Alabama and in Maryland during Bowie State University and Morgan State University’s homecoming festivities. Police have since arrested an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old in connection to the Morgan State shooting.

