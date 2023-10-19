Mike Will Made It appointed lead producer of ESPN’s Custom NBA Music Strategy

The Grammy-winning producer will help curate music for ESPN's NBA coverage.

Mike Will Made It is joining forces with ESPN. He is now the lead producer of the sports network’s Custom NBA Music Strategy.

Mike Will Made It, real name Michael Williams, will work with ESPN as a music curator for the NBA’s 2023-2024 season, according to Variety. This is the first-ever lead producer position for ESPN’s Custom NBA Music Strategy.

Curtis Friends, ESPN’s vice president of sports marketing, stated that Williams and ESPN are a match made in heaven for this collaboration, believing that the Atlanta music that Williams helped popularize fits with the NBA’s cultural aesthetic. “Mike Will Made It is cooking up his recipe for the NBA on ESPN custom music strategy that will set the tone for fans throughout the season,” Friends said.

Mike Will Made It (center) was appointed lead producer of ESPN’s Custom NBA Music Strategy. Above, he is joined at the 2018 Grammy ceremony by singers James Fauntleroy (left) and Kendrick Lamar (right). (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

ESPN brought Williams on board after he played the network several of his produced tracks. “This is the perfect partnership because I make the music people want to ball to,” Williams said. One of the tracks, “Different Breed,” became a song featured in the NBA Tip-Off TV promotion played during Monday Night Football.

“Different Breed” is performed by Latto and Swae Lee, featuring the artists making lyrical basketball references. Williams collaborated with Ear Drummers-Giant Music for “Different Breed.”

“As an independent record label, nothing excites us more than collaboration and creativity,” said Giant Music Managing Director Matt LaMotte. “We couldn’t ask for better creative partners than Mike Will and ESPN.”

Williams is one of the most successful music producers to come out of Atlanta over the past decade. The Grammy Award winner produced No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits like Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” and Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles.” He’s also worked with Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Kanye West and others.

