Bobby Brown: New Edition stronger because the infighting is over

Bobby Brown says New Edition is working on new music as part of the R&B group’s 40th anniversary, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The group — comprised of Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, Ricky Bell, Johnny Gill and Ronnie DeVoe — is currently two-thirds of the way into its 30-city Legacy Tour, including a performance tonight (April 13) in Cleveland. The nationwide trek includes support from Keith Sweat and Tank and a reunion with Guy — Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall and Damion Hall.

“We’re looking forward to getting into the studio to do new music,” Brown told the Post-Dispatch in an interview ahead of New Edition’s concert on Saturday in that city. “It will be special when we do. It’s our 40th anniversary, so look for something special.”

Original members of New Edition perform at the “2017 BET Awards” on June 25, 2017 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images )

In 1983, New Edition released its debut album, “Candy Girl,” followed by seven studio albums. The last one was “One Love” in 2004.

In the group’s long history, New Edition has racked up a slew of hit singles and its members have had thriving side projects. When Brown left the group in the mid-80s to embark on a successful solo career, New Edition added Johnny Gill to the lineup.

Tresvant and Gill have also had successful solo careers, while Bell Biv DeVoe is best known for its multi-platinum debut album, “Poison.” Brown reunited with New Edition in 1990 and when the group didn’t work out, Bell, Brown, Bivins and DeVoe hit the road as RBRM. Brown also joined Tresvant and Gill to form Heads of State.

Some of the offshoots and changes to the group’s membership were because of infighting, including trademark conflicts, according to the Post-Dispatch. During last year’s “Culture Tour,” all six singers united for the first time in eight years.

Brown says the various New Edition side and solo projects are “just fun to do.”

A group that formed four decades ago and disbanded over the years is proving it’s stronger when united, according to Brown. “Conflicts have been resolved,” the singer said.

“There’s no reason to separate the group anymore,” he said. “We’re definitely stronger together than apart. That’s the whole thing about New Edition. We can break up and go into five different genres of music and still be considered a part of New Edition.”

He noted that the conflicts are behind them. “There’s no more fighting. It’s about loving each other and praying,” he said. “It’s holding each other accountable for our actions and our moves and talking it out.”

The music icon wants loyal fans to know that there is “no more time for arguing, fussing and fighting” among members.

As for the Legacy Tour, New Edition is offering fans a new experience “I want people to be surprised,” Brown told the Post-Dispatch.

“I don’t want to give the surprises away. But they’re songs from Bobby Brown albums, from Bell Biv DeVoe, from Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant that we didn’t do before,” he explained, referring to the “Culture Tour.”

