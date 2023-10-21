The Gathering Place works hard to support and comfort Black cancer patients

Most forms of cancer disproportionately affect the Black community, leading to disparities in diagnosis, treatment and survival rates.

Loading the player...

In a world where Black people have the highest death rate for most forms of cancer, the compassionate efforts of The Gathering Place shine bright, ensuring its fighters and survivors can focus less on their appearance and more on finding solace and support.

TGP is a nonprofit that offers support services to individuals and families affected by cancer. The organization recently launched a fundraising campaign to purchase a mobile unit, including a wig salon, to assist the inner-city neighborhoods of Cleveland, Ohio’s Ward 5.

The mobile unit’s services beyond the wig salon will include emotional, nutrition and physical wellness programs; support for children, teens, families and friends; plus consultations on practical concerns such as medical, legal and job-related issues, financial planning and end-of-life care.

A volunteer holds one of the offerings inside The Gathering Place’s mobile wig salon. (Photo Credit: The Gathering Place)

So far, the campaign for donations — which has a $497,500 goal — has raised over $91,000.

“The Gathering Place’s commitment to individuals and families on the cancer journey began over twenty years ago,” its mission states. “Over that time, the agency has continually developed and implemented innovative programs and services that work to break down the isolation and lower the stresses that come with a cancer diagnosis.”

Danielle Serino, a breast cancer survivor and former television reporter, has strongly advocated for TGP. She became connected to the organization while working on “The Regina Brett Show,” a weekly lifestyle and infotainment radio program. If not for Brett’s efforts, Serino probably wouldn’t have started performing breast self-exams — which means she wouldn’t have caught a lump before her first mammogram, which turned out to be Stage 1 breast cancer.

“I was inspired by Regina’s advocacy,” Serino shared, “because I credit Regina as the reason why I was able to catch the cancer growing inside of my body at an early stage.”

After a double mastectomy and breast reconstruction, Serino returned to WKYC-TV, and reunited with Brett, who walked her through what healing after breast cancer treatment would entail. She and her co-workers launched a “Do It For Danielle” campaign, producing content encouraging women to schedule mammograms and perform breast self-exams.

In addition to encouraging people to donate, the campaign highlighted breast cancer disparities for Black women and showcased local cancer support groups run by Black women.

Despite advances in health care, Black women face a disproportionate burden of breast cancer. They tend to receive their diagnosis later, often when the disease is more advanced and more challenging to treat.

Black women also experience higher mortality rates compared to their white counterparts. Various factors contribute to the disparities, including socioeconomic inequalities, limited access to high-quality health care and systemic racism within the health care system.

In Cleveland, Black residents had higher rates of breast, prostate, colon and lung cancers compared to white residents.

It is crucial to tackle disparities to ensure equitable access to early cancer detection, treatment and the invaluable support services offered by organizations like TGP. Raising awareness, enhancing health care accessibility and advancing research could help diminish the inequalities and foster improved health outcomes for Black women.

While TGP’s mobile wig salon will travel to various communities, it will focus on Ward 5 neighborhoods, which have the highest incidence of cancer diagnoses.

In the next five to 10 years, Serino hopes to see the mobile van fully funded and servicing more people of color.

“Right now, only 14 to 17% of the people served by The Gathering Place’s free programs are people of color,” she noted. “I’m hoping the mobile van will increase that number exponentially.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!