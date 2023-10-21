Sheryl Lee Ralph’s ‘Divas Simply Singing’ unveils line-up

Wayne Brady, Jordan Sparks and Dianne Reeves are set to perform at the 33rd annual benefit concert.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and The DIVA Foundation announced the first round of performers at the “Divas Simply Singing: Raising Health Awareness” special, including Wayne Brady and Jordan Sparks among the performers.

The 33rd annual “Divas Simply Singing: Raising Health Awareness” will also include performances from five-time Grammy Award-winning singer Dianne Reeves, Tony Award-nominated actress and vocalist Saycon Sengbloh, “Abbott Elementary” star Lisa Ann Walter and actress Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, who will appear in the forthcoming “The Color Purple” as Young Celie.

Academy Award-nominated actress and singer Cynthia Erivo will also appear as a presenter at the event. Bassist-composer Adam Blackstone will serve as the evening’s musical director. Blackstone is an acclaimed musical director for the likes of Justin Timberlake, and awards shows like The Soul Train Awards. In 2022, he won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Direction for the Pepsi Superbowl LVI Halftime Show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar.

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Divas Simply Singing: Raising Health Awareness” will be filmed in front of a live audience on Nov. 19 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. It is the longest-running health awareness benefit concert.

Ralph created The DIVA Foundation in remembrance of all the people in the actress-singer’s life who passed away from AIDS. The Foundation and the annual concert help raise funds and awareness to help combat the AIDS epidemic as well as other life-threatening conditions.

Ralph will co-host the concert along with Stephanie Lilly Smith and DIVA Foundation executive director Norman Lee.

Throughout the years of the concert’s existence, Ralph received support from several fellow celebrities and artists. The celebrities include Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer Holliday, Loretta Devine, Jenifer Lewis, Patti LaBelle, Faith Evans, Tisha Campbell, Michelle Williams, Chaka Khan and Jody Watley.

Fans can purchase tickets to “Divas Simply Singing: Raising Health Awareness” at the event’s website.

