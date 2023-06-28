Chadwick Boseman, Sheryl Lee Ralph among Walk of Fame honorees

Kerry Washington, Dr. Dre, Darius Rucker and more also are in the Walk of Fame Class of 2024.

The late Chadwick Boseman, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kerry Washington and more of the entertainment industry’s brightest stars are among the 2024 Walk of Fame honorees.

Per a release from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the class includes honorees from the categories of motion picture, television, recording, live theatre/live performance, radio and sports entertainment. Boseman, who passed away in 2020, will receive a posthumous star. Also in the motion picture category are recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, and more.

Actor Chadwick Boseman attends the Hollywood premiere of Disney and Marvel’s “Black Panther” in January 2018. Boseman, who died in 2020, is among the Walk of Fame honorees for 2024. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Ralph, a star of the stage and screen who has earned recent critical acclaim and an Emmy Award for her recent work on “Abbott Elementary,” and Washington, who of course starred in hit shows such as “Scandal,” “Little Fires Everywhere” and now “UnPrisoned,” join the television category. In the recording category, R&B staples Toni Braxton and Brandy Norwood are also set to receive coveted stars, as are hip-hop legend Dr. Dre and rock and country star Darius Rucker.

The late Otis Redding, known for his prolific work in soul and R&B, will receive a star under the live theatre/live performance category, while Angie Martinez, most recently of Power 105.1 FM in New York, is the sole honoree in the radio category. Finally, actor Carl Weathers, who played Apollo Creed in the first “Rocky” movies, is set to earn a star in the sports entertainment category as is tennis great Billie Jean King.

Per the release, dates have not been set for the upcoming ceremonies, as honorees have two years to schedule their much sought-after event.

Radio personality Ellen K, chair of the Walk of Fame selection panel and a star recipient herself, shared a statement alongside the announcement, saying, “The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”

For more on the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2024, head to the official site here.

