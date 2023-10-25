Scholastic apologizes for segregating books at children’s book fairs

"Even if the decision was made with good intention," said Scholastic Trade Publishing's Ellie Berger, "we understand now that it was a mistake to segregate diverse books in an elective case."

The Scholastic Book Fair has apologized and rescinded its decision to segregate books following complaints that it contributes to right-wing censorship sweeping across the country.

HuffPost reported that the publishing house unveiled a separate catalog this month called “Share Every Story, Celebrate Every Voice,” which would contain 64 titles on race and gender that elementary schools could choose to include or eliminate from their book fairs.

Scholastic shared in a statement that its catalog does not include all diverse books together, maintaining that it created a distinct collection to guarantee children have access to books targeted by book bans around the country.

The Scholastic Book Fair intends to phase out a catalog containing banned books, which included titles such as “I Am Ruby Bridges,” penned by the first Black student to integrate an all-white Louisiana elementary school. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/Scholastic)

“I want to apologize on behalf of Scholastic,” said Ellie Berger, Scholastic Trade Publishing president, in a statement. “Even if the decision was made with good intention, we understand now that it was a mistake to segregate diverse books in an elective case. We sincerely apologize to every author, illustrator, licensor, educator, librarian, parent, and reader who was hurt by our action.”

The catalog contained a children’s biography of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, stories about same-sex families and children’s books on fundamental history — such as “I Am Ruby Bridges,” about the first Black child to integrate an all-white Louisiana school, penned by Bridges herself.

Scholastic noted that over 30 states have filed or adopted laws aimed at prohibiting some books from being used in classrooms, particularly those dealing with LGBTQ issues and racial diversity.

According to HuffPost, The New York Times reported that the renowned publishing house signed an open letter criticizing state laws that prohibit the use of books in classrooms.

“We don’t pretend this [separate catalog] solution is perfect,” Scholastic officials stated, “but the other option would be to not offer these books at all ― which is not something we’d consider.”

In a petition opposing the distinct book catalog, Red Wine & Blue, a political group of liberal moms, said Scholastic was conveying a message that the books were problematic and should be avoided. “They’re taking the most extreme policies from the most extreme state [legislatures],” the petition read, “and applying them to everyone.” It had over 8,000 signatures as of Tuesday.

A new study from PEN America found that book prohibitions increased in 2022, while school book bans and limitations increased by 33% in the previous academic year.

Supporters of the bans claim books about race and LGBTQ issues include unsuitable language and are an attempt to “indoctrinate” children, while opponents consider such bans to be simple acts of censorship.

PEN America acknowledged that politicians and individuals who advocate for book bans are the ones who put Scholastic and other publishers “in an impossible bind when it comes to the distribution of a diverse range of books.” However, the organization asked Scholastic to find alternate means to provide access to banned books.

“Sequestering books on these topics risks depriving students and families of books that speak to them,” said PEN America, HuffPost reported. “It will deny the opportunity for all students to encounter diverse stories that increase empathy, understanding, and reflect the range of human experiences and identities which are essential underpinnings of a pluralistic, democratic society.”

Scholastic said the catalog would phase out beginning in January, when Scholastic’s next book fair season begins. The company added that it will “redouble our efforts to combat the laws restricting children’s access to books.”

