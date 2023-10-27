CBC members condemn Greene’s call to censure Tlaib over Israel

"That’s just pettiness, and…we’ve got to rise above that,” Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., told theGrio.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia filed a resolution this week to censure Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., the sole Palestinian-American in Congress.

On Thursday, Greene took to the House floor and accused Tlaib of engaging in “anti-Semitic activity” and “sympathizing with terrorist organizations” and cited some of Tlaib’s most recent pro-Palestine tweets.

Left to right: Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. (Photo: Getty Images)

“In 2020, Rashida Tlaib retweeted an illustration with the caption from the ‘river to the sea Palestine will be free,” Greene said. “This Palestine [[slogan]]…has been adopted by Hamas and calls for the elimination of Israel and death to all Jews.”

Following Greene’s remarks, Tlaib published a statement saying the hard-right conservative’s resolution was “unhinged” and “deeply Islamophobic.” The Democrat said the resolution also “attacks peaceful Jewish anti-war advocates.”

“I am proud to stand in solidarity with Jewish peace advocates calling for a ceasefire and an end to the violence,” said Tlaib. “I will not be bullied, I will not be dehumanized, and I will not be silenced.”

In reaction to Greene’s resolution, Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., told theGrio, “That’s just pettiness, and…we’ve got to rise above that.”

Congresswoman Clarke continued: “Everyone has a right to freedom of speech, and certainly Marjorie knows that. She utilizes that and maximizes her freedom of speech, and likewise, Rashida has the right to speak as well.”

Thursday’s measure comes after Greene accused Tlaib of leading a pro-Palestinian protest at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 18 that she referred to as an “insurrection.”

Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow, two Jewish human rights organizations, led hundreds of demonstrators to the Capitol’s Cannon House Office to demand a cease-fire amid the Israel-Hamas war that has resulted in the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians in both Israel and the Gaza Strip.

“It’s shameful,” Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., told theGrio in reaction to Greene’s resolution. “Like all of us, Rep. Tlaib is mourning the violence and the loss of innocent civilian lives, both Israeli and Palestinian.

“But, for her, it’s tragically personal and happening in her homeland. Like myself, she has made it very clear that she believes every life is precious and no one more than another,” Bush said of her fellow member of “The Squad.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., attends the House Natural Resources Committee hearing on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

She added, “Silencing Palestinian voices and the voice of the only Palestinian-American serving in Congress is not the path to a just and lasting peace.”

“The push for censorship isn’t an attack on Rep. Tlaib’s character and morals; it’s a window into the lack of Rep. Taylor Greene’s,” Bush told theGrio.

Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, told theGrio, “I think it is interesting to see people who literally are insurrectionists – and it includes Marjorie Taylor Greene – trying to continually project on my colleagues, such as Rashida, this kind of extremism persona.”

“Rashida is Palestinian, where she has family members who are still stuck in the Gaza Strip. This is a very personal thing for her, and she is scared,” explained Crockett. “She doesn’t know if her grandmother will live. She doesn’t know if she’ll be able to stay in communication with [family members].

“[Tlaib] is free in this country to express herself because we have a constitution that allows for that in the way that she sees fit,” she added.

Referring to Republicans’ staunch support of the right to bear arms, Crockett said, “I know that they only know about the second amendment, but there are a few other amendments.”

Greene introduced a privileged resolution, which means the House must vote on it within two legislative days. However, the earliest House members will be able to vote on the measure is Wednesday, when congressional members return to Washington, D.C.

