Flavor Flav national anthem performance goes viral

The rapper is trending on social media after singing ahead of the weekend's Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks NBA game.

Flavor Flav has gone viral. The rapper and media personality sang the national anthem at the Milwaukee Bucks game against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 29.

Flavor Flav of Public Enemy performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The founding Public Enemy member belted out the classic song while rocking one of his signature clock necklaces, sunglasses and a Bucks jersey. Naturally, the performance took the internet by storm almost immediately, with many viewers taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts on his performance.

One user, speaking to the unconventional choice to have a rapper like Flav take on the national anthem, wrote, “Flava Flav singing the National Anthem at an NBA game just definitely convinced me I’m not dreaming big enough.” Another shared similar sentiments, writing, “I just wanna know, who in [sic] the meeting raised their hand and said ‘let’s book Flava Flav.'”

The performance immediately brought some nostalgia to social media as well, as many were reminded of other infamous national anthem renditions at NBA games, including Fergie’s rendition in 2018. One user wrote, “fergie walked so flavor flav can run.”

Many users also stated how they were pleasantly surprised with Flav’s singing capabilities. “I was ready to laugh, and up applauding,” a poster said on X. “I know Fergie somewhere upset that Flavor Flav’s version of The National Anthem isn’t as bad as hers.” Another, sang his praises, writing, “Flavor Flav gave our anthem all the reverence it deserves and then some, and anyone who says otherwise is a certified hater.”

Check out the rapper’s viral rendition here.

