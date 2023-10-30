Q-Tip signs on to Muhammad Ali musical as music producer, lyricist

"Ali" will premiere in 2024 at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Louisville, the late boxer's hometown, with plans to go to Broadway in 2025.

Q-Tip is joining the Muhammad Ali musical, “Ali.” The famed A Tribe Called Quest MC will act as the musical producer and co-lyricist of the stage production based on the life and career of the former heavyweight boxing champion.

The show is slated to open in the fall of 2024 at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Louisville, the late legend’s hometown, according to Variety. Q-Tip will work alongside composer Teddy Abrams, music supervisor Sean Mayes, associate music producer Casey Benjamin and show director and author Clint Dyer.

Q-Tip stated that he’s looking forward to working with the team, noting that Ali has been an “inspiration for me my entire life.”

Rapper-producer and Kennedy Center Artistic Director for Hip-Hop Culture Q-Tip participates in the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities poetry reading at the White House in September 2016. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The musical grew from a 2017 show that Abrams, music director of the Louisville Orchestra, created as “The Greatest: Muhammad Ali.” That production, which also premiered at the Kentucky Center, was described by Deadline’s Baz Bamigboye as a “multimedia opera-rap-oratorio mashup.” Following its 2024 premiere in Louisville, plans are to take it to Broadway in 2025.

Bamigboye also reports Q-Tip will be producing the cast album of “Ali.”

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Q-Tip, Casey, and Sean join the music team,” said Adams. “They are all world-class talents with tremendous musical vision and knowledge; they are already bringing exceptional energy and inspiration to the musical.”

Q-Tip will also work closely with “Ali” lead producer Richard Willis, who is “delighted and grateful” to have him aboard.

“Q-Tip’s artistry, knowledge and experience is unmatched,” Willis adds. “If that wasn’t enough, to also have the incredible Casey Benjamin and brilliant Sean Mayes joining the team makes this all feel a bit surreal yet fitting for The Greatest.”

While best known as a co-founder of the legendary rap group A Tribe Called Quest, Q-Tip has maintained a career as a successful music producer for numerous acts throughout his career, including Mariah Carey, Mobb Deep and Nas.

Since the final ATCQ album, 2016’s “We Got It From Here, Thank You For Your Service,” he has toiled away at solo projects, produced music for other studio stars and been featured on songs.

The host of Apple Music’s “Abstract Radio” show since 2015, Tip has worked extensively with The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., over the past few years. After being named its first artistic director of hip-hop culture, he was appointed artistic director and advisor-at-large for the center’s Hip-Hop Culture Council in 2018. The council includes members like Questlove, DJ Beverly Bond, 9th Wonder, Common, Kierna Mayo and Fab 5 Freddy.

