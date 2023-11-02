‘Generation Next’: Meet dynamic duo Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell

"Generation Next" is a 4-part series hosted by Will Toms on theGrio, highlighting influential young leaders in entertainment, sports, and music.

Loading the player...

For our first episode of theGrio’s new series, “Generation Next,” entrepreneur, moderator, and creator extraordinaire Will Toms sat down with the stunning talents Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell, two of the brightest and most influential voices in media. With no topic off-limits, the duo’s conversation style is racking up streams and inspiring the next generation of Black voices, especially women.

“We met at the Blackest place we could meet at — ever,” the ladies laughingly explain. “Essence Fest.”

The dynamic duo Scottie Beam (left) and Sylvia Obell are featured on theGrio’s “Generation Next.” (Photo: theGrio)

Beam is known for her strong advocacy and support of Black women, having used her platform to promote and empower them in various ways. She’s been a vocal advocate on issues including social justice, equality, and representation. Beam has also been involved in projects and initiatives that highlight the achievements and challenges faced by Black women, aiming to create a more inclusive and equitable society. Her work often centers on promoting Black women’s voices and experiences in the media and entertainment industry.

Obell is a journalist and media personality known for her passion for storytelling, particularly within the realms of entertainment, culture, and social issues. She has a strong dedication to amplifying underrepresented voices and highlighting important stories. Obell’s work often centers around pop culture, race, and gender, and like Beam, she uses her platform to bring attention to issues and individuals that might not always receive mainstream recognition.

Upon first meeting, the pair’s chemistry was undeniable. In an industry with a traditionally cutthroat ethos, when Beam and Obell finally met, it was a match made in heaven — and somewhat a sigh of relief. For Beam especially, it was a breath of fresh air after coming from hip-hop’s male-dominated spaces in the music business to transition to female-led arenas that allowed her to make like-minded female friends. A friendship blossomed, and with the help of a mutual friend’s creative vision, Obell, then working at Buzzfeed, was approached about doing a podcast.

“Your friendship organically with Scottie would make you guys such great co-hosts,” Sylvia recalls being told.

Boom! “The Scottie & Sylvia Show” was born.

Respectively, Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell are each leading the charge, but together, their impact is destined to shift the paradigm of the media industry.

Catch “Generation Next,” weekly on theGrio.com

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.