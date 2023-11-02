Mariah Carey rings in the holiday season: ‘It’s time!’

The "All I Want for Christmas is You" singer is defrosted just in time for Christmas in her now-viral video.

Loading the player...

It’s Mariah Carey season once again! The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter took to social media to ring in the holidays, belting out her iconic whistle-tone phrase, “It’s time,” in a now-viral video.

Carey’s lambs were in for a treat on Nov. 1 when the “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer shared a video featuring a timer changing dates from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 in front of a frozen vault of ice. Behind the vault doors, Carey is seen stuck in a block of ice.

Mariah Carey performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

In the clip, four people in various Halloween costumes begin to thaw the frozen block of ice with hairdryers as Carey sings, “It’s time.” As her signature holiday song begins the play, Carey breaks through the ice and begins to dance. Her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, also join her for the festivities, decked out in holiday attire. Check out the clip, which has over 2 million likes, here.

Carey’s hit song has become the best-selling Christmas song of all time, as People reported. Each year during the holiday season, “All I Want for Christmas is You” rises to the top of various charts.

As theGrio previously reported, Carey is an honoree at this year’s “Byron Allen Presents TheGrio Awards.” The “We Belong Together” singer will be honored with “The Music Icon Award” at this year’s ceremony, which will feature a performance from her “One Sweet Day” collaborators, Boyz II Men.

The second annual “Byron Allen Presents TheGrio Awards” is set to air on CBS on Saturday, Nov. 25.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!