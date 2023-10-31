CBS to air second annual ‘Byron Allen Presents theGrio Awards’

Allen Media Group's second annual awards ceremony once again honors Black icons, leaders and legends.

Loading the player...

TheGrio Awards are returning! The second annual awards ceremony will officially air on CBS next month, once again celebrating Black excellence across entertainment, politics, business and more.

Allen Media Group’s theGrio recently recorded the star-studded two-hour event in Beverly Hills, California, celebrating Black leaders and legends. Co-hosted by “The Talk” favorite Sheryl Underwood and comedian Roy Wood Jr., the show, like last year, featured must-see speeches and musical performances.

“Byron Allen Presents theGrio Awards” will air on Saturday, Nov. 25 on CBS. (Allen Media Group)

This year’s nominees are some of the biggest names in music, film, activism and commerce. The list includes revered singer-songwriter-producer Mariah Carey (The Music Icon Award), renowned actor Don Cheadle (The Environmental Champion Icon Award), American ballet darling Misty Copeland (The Trailblazer Icon Award), Dr. Kizzmekia S Corbett-Helaire, assistant professor of immunology and infectious diseases at Harvard Chan School (The Science Icon Award), daytime show mainstay Tamron Hall (The Journalism Icon Award), veteran comic-screen star Kevin Hart (The Comedy Icon Award), “Family Feud” host/king of hilarity Steve Harvey (The Television Icon Award), former wrestler-turned-actor-producer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (The Inspirational Icon Award), celebrated superstar Eddie Murphy (The Icon Award), activist/MSNBC show helmer the Rev. Al Sharpton (The Justice Icon Award) and illustrious two-time Academy Award-winning film great Denzel Washington (The Film Icon Award).

In addition to the honorees, “Byron Allen Presents theGrio Awards” also features musical performances from some of the biggest names in music. Boyz II Men, Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, Patti LaBelle and Smokey Robinson all take to theGrio Awards stage during the ceremony. Viewers may remember both Hudson and LaBelle performed at last year’s ceremony, winning the Trailblazer Icon Award and Music Icon Award, respectively.

Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group and owner of theGrio, created theGrio Awards.

“I created ‘theGrio Awards’ to celebrate and amplify African-American excellence and the incredible champions from other communities who truly support us,” Byron Allen, founder/chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group and owner of theGrio, shared in a statement.

“As a child, strong, positive African-American icons such as Berry Gordy, Jr., Rosa Parks, Muhammad Ali and Martin Luther King, Jr. helped me see myself differently, and changed the trajectory of my life,” he added. “Celebrating and amplifying iconic individuals is something we can never do enough of, especially for our children.”

“Byron Allen Presents theGrio Awards” is co-produced by Allen Media Group and Backhand Productions. Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Jeff Atlas and Michelle Willrich serve as executive producers. Allen Media Group owns theGrio.

The show will be broadcast from 8 to 10 pm, ET/PT on Saturday, Nov. 25 on the CBS Television Network. It will be available to stream live on Paramount + for Paramount+ Premium subscribers.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!