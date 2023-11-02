Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2023 include Black-owned brands in the color purple

From a grape Telfar bag to violet watches to purple ombre cookies, Oprah’s Favorite Things is all about the color purple this year.

For those looking to get an early start on their holiday shopping, the 2023 edition of Oprah’s Favorite Things just dropped.

On Wednesday, the legendary producer and talk show host released her annual list of favorite things, which includes several items by small business owners and Black-owned brands, including her own expanding collection of journals. The list also features many purple items, such as a Telfar shopping bag, a “Purple Love” luxury candle by Harlem & Co, and, of course, movie tickets to the upcoming movie musical event executive produced by Oprah, “The Color Purple.”

Oprah Winfrey attends ‘From the Page to the Stage and Beyond: A Discussion of the nearly 40-Year Legacy and Impact of The Color Purple Franchise’ at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“I think you all know that Favorite Things started because I wanted to share the gifts that I love with other people,” Oprah said in a video announcing the release of this year’s list while giving a behind-the-scenes glance of the media mogul contacting various business owner.

She continued, “This year, I found some really good ones to share with you. Lots of these terrific gifts come from small business owners, from family shops, from best friends, dynamic duos, and local makers. So, you’re not only discovering great gifts here, you are going to be supporting the people who stepped out on a dream to make them happen.”

The items in this year’s list span categories including beauty, wellness, kitchen, and “cozy,” and range in price from roughly $13 to just under $1,000. While the list includes many must-have gifts by Black-owned brands, we’ve highlighted 12 of our favorite things below.

Telfar Medium Shopping Bag

(Photo credit: Telfar)

Considering how quickly Telfar bags continue to sell out, they’ll likely be on many gift lists this holiday season — and its “grape” shade is Oprah’s color of choice this year. “The Queens-born designer behind this It Bag is a star, and his faux-leather unisex tote is big enough to hold a laptop and gets oohs and aahs on city streets,” Oprah said of this repeat on her list.

Available now at Amazon.com for $202.

The Felix Runner by Saysh

(Photo credit: Saysh)

Alison Felix, the most decorated track and field star in the sport’s history, has designed a performance running shoe using her brand’s FemiformityFIT Technology, creating a fit specifically for women’s feet. What’s more, as a mother, Felix understands firsthand how a body can change during pregnancy and after giving birth — even shoe size! Saysh offers pregnancy-related returns on shoes!

Available now in three colors: cream, red, and black at Saysh.com for $165.

The Wonderful World of Bossy Women 5 Luxe liquid lipstick set by Bossy Cosmetics

(Photo Credit: Bossy Cosmetics)

This set of five liquid lipsticks includes shades with names like SUBTLE, DETERMINED, CLASSY, COLLABORATOR, and POWERFUL. According to the description on the brand’s website, the names evoke “essential attributes” ambitious women embody. They are also vegan, cruelty-free, and made without parabens and nano-materials.

Available online at bossybeauty.com for $100.

YGN T-shirt Turban

(Photo credit: YGN)

While some wrapping is required, YGN’s satin-lined patterned t-shirt turbans are an easy way to keep your hair protected and your head warm during the colder months without sacrificing style and moisture.

Available in a variety of colors and prints at yougonatural.com for $35.

Roq Innovation Headlightz Kids LED beanie and glove set

(Photo credit: Roq Innovation)

Speaking of keeping heads warm, this holiday season, ROQ Innovation is offering glove and hat sets for kids that feature the brand’s signature safety LED lights in vibrant colors, including red, orange, purple, and green.

Available now at roq-innovation.com for $36.

SPGBK Griffin and Montclair watches

(Photo credit: SPGBK Watches)

HBCUs, stand up! Black-owned and HBCU-made Spring Break Watches (SPGBK) have released two new watch styles, Griffin and Montclair, just in time for the holidays. The plum-colored watches include pink and yellow accents, stainless steel watch faces, and silicon straps.

Available now at springbreakwatches.com for $79

Hoop Mobb melanated hoop earrings

(Photo Credit: Hoops Mobb)

Hoop Mobb’s inclusion in this year’s list is an especially noteworthy full-circle moment. The founder is a former O magazine intern who “stepped out on a dream” to launch an affordable brand of hoop earrings in melanated skin tones.

Available now at hoopmobb.com for $16.

Harlem Candle Co. “Purple Love” luxury candle

(Photo credit: Harlem Candle Co.)

With notes of apple, clove, rose de Mai, and sandalwood, and set in a purple glass jar, Harlem Candle Co.’s “Purple Love” luxury candle blends the masculine with the feminine while paying homage to James Baldwin and love.

Available now at harlemcandlecompany.com for $48.

Puzzle Huddle shapes and learning puzzle

(Photo caption: Puzzle Huddle)

Among the gifts for kids is Puzzle Huddle’s 32-piece shapes and learning puzzle for kids ages six and up. The puzzle features Black and brown faces along with a variety of shapes.

Available now at puzzlehuddle.com for $24.95.

“Purple Rising”

(Photo credit: Simon & Schuster)

Fans of “The Color Purple” will be able to dive deeper into the making of the 1985 film co-starring Oprah and the novel that inspired it with “Purple Rising,” an oral history including never-before-seen images and previously unshared stories from Alice Walker, Steven Spielberg, Danny Glover, Whoopi Goldberg, Cynthia Erivo, and more.

Available now at simonandschuster.com for $45.

Sister.ly Drinkware Double Glass Coffee Cup

(Photo credit: Sister.ly Drinkware)

Keep the coffee drinkers in your life sipping with a glass-insulated coffee cup by Sister.ly Drinkware, founded by two sisters who wanted aesthetically pleasing drinkware to keep their hot beverages warm.

Available at sister.lydrinkware.com for $24.99

Trade Street Jam Co.’s Oprah’s Favorite Things bundle

(Photo credit: Trade Street Jam Co.)

The Black-owned jam company is no stranger to holiday lists, especially Oprah’s. They’re so seasoned they’ve arranged a bundle specifically for her Favorite Things that includes the brand’s sour ginger cherry spread, smoked yellow peach spread, and strawberry chipotle & fig spread.

Available now at tradestreetjamco.com for $68.

