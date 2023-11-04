Black in Style: Samara Joy sings in the holidays in style

This week in Black style, Venus Williams collaborates with CorePower Yoga, Andre Drummond talks scents, and Africa ascends in the fashion world.

From Billie Holiday to Sammy Davis Jr. to Ella Fitzgerald, jazz and the holidays just seem to go together.

The brand Theory is putting this theory to the test (pun intended) with a new holiday campaign shot by Tyler Mitchell and starring 2022 “Best New Artist” Grammy winner Samara Joy. The jazz singer debuts a new song, “Now and Then,” for the occasion.

Samara Joy performs “Now and Then” for Theory’s 2023 Holiday campaign. (Photo credit: Screenshot from Theory/YouTube)

In the campaign’s video, Joy takes to the stage in a black, high-necked sequined minidress and croons her new song. Her timeless voice whisks the viewer to a warm and cozy jazz club. The lyrics of the new song evoke a longing for loved ones who have passed on, a deeply relatable feeling around the holidays.

It isn’t just Joy’s voice that brings to mind greats like Holiday; the brand worked with her and Mitchell to intentionally channel the artist.

“I was nervous, but everyone on set guided me through being able to channel that same kind of Billie Holiday glamour, but with my own Samara style,” she told the brand in an interview.

She added, “Shooting with Tyler Mitchell was great! Each look I wore made me feel so empowered. The quality, the style, the structure — everything was on point. We started with suiting that’s perhaps a bit more subdued, something I’d wear pre-show, and then took it up a notch with the sequins. I love sequins.”

Nigerian stylist Momo Hassan-Odukale takes us to Lagos Fashion Week

Models walk the runway to show designs by Elie Kuame, an Ivorian/ Lebanese designer, during the Lagos Fashion Week in Lagos on October 28, 2022. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)

Lagos Fashion Week just wrapped on Oct. 29, but Lagos-based stylist, creative director and consultant Momo Hassan-Odukale is giving the world a front-row seat.

In an exclusive with Vogue, Odukale, who runs her own eponymous creative agency, takes the publication behind the scenes of her experience sitting in the front row of some of the biggest names in Nigerian fashion — many of whom happen to be personal friends. She told the publication it’s a busy and tiring week for her, but also one full of joy and beauty.

“My favorite part of the week is being there to see my friends’ collections,” she said. “It is a very emotional moment for them and for anyone else who is watching. All the hard work and time that has gone into it — it’s amazing to watch it come to life.”

Venus Williams’ CorePower Yoga collaboration is intended to make you move

Venus Williams attends the Citi Taste of Tennis New York City 2023 event at Gotham Hall on August 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for AYS Sports Marketing)

Venus Williams understands that what a person wears can impact their confidence. So, the tennis champion has just launched a collaboration with CorePower Yoga and her activewear brand EleVen to inspire confidence in others.

The collection, available online and in select CorePower studios nationwide, includes sports bras, leggings, a pullover, and a tank top in “ultra-soft, second-skin luxe” compression fabric. The items retail from $68 to $98.

“This is not only giving me an opportunity to connect with people who are passionate about [yoga], but also get more people involved,” Williams told People magazine. “Get more people to CorePower Yoga, get more people just moving their bodies.”

SKIMS becomes the official underwear of the NBA

Kim Kardashian attends the Kering Caring For Women Dinner at The Pool on September 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

Soon after Cardi B declared everyone was wearing SKIMS in a now-viral campaign ad launching its menswear products, the apparel brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian was named the official underwear partner of the NBA and WNBA.

The deal will provide players with SKIMS and the brand with much more. According to People, the multiyear partnership will “leverage the power of basketball to generate excitement and demand.”.

Additionally, SKIMS will be featured across various league platforms, from on-the-court signage showcased during broadcasted games to coverage on digital and social channels.

“I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS’ growing influence on culture,” Kardashian said in a statement, adding, “Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”

NBA Star Andre Drummond wants to create scent memories

Andre Drummond #3 of the Chicago Bulls looks on against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on January 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Andre Drummond may be best known for his work on the court with the Chicago Bulls, but the NBA star would also like to be known for being one of the best-smelling men in the game. As Drummond recently told People, his skill at layering scents parallels his layups.

“I wear cologne for different occasions — when I’m walking onto the [basketball] court or I’m just going to downstairs to get my mail,” Drummond told the magazine. “I really believe in that moment of walking by somebody and having them say, ‘Wow, you smell really good.’ It’s a scent memory any time anyone sees me, because I smelled good. I want people to remember me.”

With that in mind, it’s little surprise Drummond now has a fragrance collaboration under his belt, having partnered with Scentbird to curate a collection of personal favorites. His “Pro Picks” subscription box is full of scent memories, including the Versace scent he wore as a first-round draft pick for the Detroit Pistons in 2012 and his current favorite, African Rooibos by Black scentmaker Chris Collins. And for those wondering, Drummond tells People he is considering eventually launching his own fragrance line.

“I’m definitely looking to do it at some point, because I just really want to express my love for scents,” he said.

South African Designer Lukhanyo Mdingi wins the Amiri Prize

Lukhanyo Mdingi during the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards at The Leonardo on December 10, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The awards recognise the men and women making a difference in culture, fashion, sport and media in South Africa and across the African continent. (Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

As eyes increasingly turn to Africa to see who’s next in fashion, South African designer Lukhanyo Mdingi was awarded the 2023 Amiri Prize. According to Hypebeast, Mdingi, who also won GQ South Africa’s 2022 Designer of the Year, rose above eight other international finalists to win a $100,000 grant and yearlong mentorship from the prize’s namesake, Mike Amiri, creative director of streetwear label Amiri.

“This year’s talent was exceptional, and it was difficult to select a frontrunner, but Lukhanyo’s vision and approach stood out to all of us,” Amiri told the outlet. “His recent collections have seen him fine-tune a singular aesthetic and sensibility, but just as commendable is the purpose behind what he does — for his wider community and culture — and this resonates with serious brand potential.”

Founded in Cape Town in 2015, Mdingi’s self-named label was created “with the goal of championing the work of local artisans in the city,” according to Hypebeast. Speaking with the outlet about his game-changing win, the designer teased that fashion lovers worldwide may soon be hearing more about his label, as he intends to use the prize money to bolster direct-to-consumer access.

“The spirit of collaboration and human ingenuity is at the essence of the Lukhanyo Mdingi label,” he told the outlet. “For us, it’s about respectfully establishing networks and building a community of connections within the business of fashion.”

