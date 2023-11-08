‘Generation Next’: Meet Renaissance man Kayvon Thibodeaux

"Generation Next" is a four-part series hosted by Will Toms on theGrio, highlighting influential young leaders in entertainment, sports, and music.

For our second episode of theGrio’s new series, “Generation Next,” entrepreneur and moderator Will Toms sits down with NFL player and entrepreneur Kayvon Thibodeaux.

New York Giants lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux (Photo: theGrio)

A sophomore lineman for the New York Giants, Thibodeaux has made remarkable strides in his young career, both on and off the field. Less than two years after being drafted fifth overall, the young star has already proven to be a true Renaissance man. He’s executing plays on and off the field, imparting valuable lessons of life and football to future generations — making the most of his platform and sharing his time.

From an early age, it was evident that football was Thibodeaux’s calling. Already standing at an impressive 6’3” at 11 years old, it was hard to miss Thibodeaux — or his athleticism. In 2018, USA Today awarded him the High School Football Defensive Player of the Year award. Thibodeaux’s rise to success as the No. 1 sought-after recruit in football was no accident, given his determination and immense skill on the gridiron.

He credits his success to the mentorship and unwavering support of his mother, extended family, and community. At a young age, he recognized the importance and influence of the adults around him.

“It takes a village to raise a child,” says Thibodeaux, who notes that the lessons learned in his loving, community-oriented upbringing have driven him to be the positive role model he is today. The unwavering commitment to hard work, coupled with the care of his loved ones, provided a clear example.

In a world where NFL athletes are often cast as entertainers, Thibodeaux takes on the role of a responsible influencer. His strong faith and drive to uplift his community have shaped his growing success story.

Kayvon Thibodeaux (Photo: theGrio)

“Most of these football players are from single-family homes, from lower-income areas [that] don’t have a lot of guidance.” Thibodeaux points out how he and many other famous athletes have beat the odds, able to empower not only their families but their communities as well.

One of Thibodeaux’s most significant contributions to his community is the JREAM (Journey to Readiness and Enrichment Through Academic Mentorship) Foundation. The foundation aims to provide resources to children and schools in need across the U.S. Thibodeaux understands the impact of an involved community and what children can become with the right resources and support. The more parents and community members are there for their youth, the more they recognize their potential. Thibodeaux’s mission is to bring people together for a common goal, to take the resources he’s garnered over the years, and to give them back to his community. And his mission is already making a difference.

On and off the football field, Kayvon Thibodeaux is driving culture. His story exemplifies the potential of athletes as role models and demonstrates the impact they can have on society. His foundation’s work, community involvement, and unwavering faith make him a gleaming example of what a modern Renaissance man is and should be.

Thibodeaux’s journey is a testament to the power of faith, family, and community involvement. His legacy will be one of inspiration and positive change. He stands as an example and a symbol of hope for future generations, showcasing the transformative potential of NFL athletes.

