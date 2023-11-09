Cardi B and Patti LaBelle have your holiday desserts covered this year

Meeting up for a culinary collaboration, the “Bongos” rapper was “super starstruck” by the legendary singer.

Cardi B and Patti LaBelle are whipping up desserts in the kitchen together just in time for the holidays.

The rapper and the legendary songstress, each with their own food brands, have teamed up for a special seasonal social partnership highlighting Cardi’s alcohol-infused whipped cream, Whipshots, and Patti’s Good Life pies. The duo announced their partnership through a series of campaign videos filmed in classic sitcom style.

Patti LaBelle and Cardi B taste test Cardi’s Whipshots with Patti’s sweet potato pie in a campaign video for the partnership. (Photo credit: Whipshots and Patti’s Good Life campaign video)

In a video titled “The Hug,” Cardi arrives at Patti’s door to see how her Whipshots pair with LaBelle’s famed sweet potato pie. “I’m going to feed you,” says the singer as she welcomes Cardi in with a hug.

In the kitchen, the rapper convinces LaBelle they should test out her Whipshots’ pumpkin spice flavor with the seasonally sold-out pie.

Explaining that pumpkin and sweet potato “make love together,” Cardi adds, “You gotta trust me on this one.” LaBelle encouragingly responds, “I trust you, Boo.”

Upon the first bite, LaBelle is clearly sold on the combination. Cardi exclaims, “I knew it!” adding, “That sweet potato pie tastes like a hug.”

People magazine interviewed the two musical legends about the partnership. Speaking fondly about working with Cardi, LaBelle noted that although it was their first meeting, she’s long felt like they were “supposed to be together.”

“I’ve been her mother in my mind for a long time because she’s just all that and a bag of chips. And I’m all that and a bag of chips,” LaBelle told the outlet.

While LaBelle felt maternal, Cardi said she was “starstruck.”

“I feel like I’m not worthy. I just feel so shook!” Cardi told People. “I’m super starstruck. I’m on my best behavior.”

LaBelle jokingly urged, “Oh, don’t be on your best behavior with me because I’m really bad.” To which Cardi jokingly replied, “Miss Patti, I will be doing splits on these tables.”

Patti’s Good Life food brand was launched 15 years ago and, along with her now-iconic pies, features frozen and fresh soul food classics and desserts, including macaroni and cheese and banana pudding.

Cardi, who told People LaBelle’s food brand inspired her, launched her line of alcohol-infused whipped cream two years ago. Flavors for the brand include pumpkin spice, peppermint, vanilla, mocha, and caramel.

Fans can indulge in the partnership by shopping at Walmart, where both brands are currently sold.

