Cardi B and Offset’s daughter, Kulture, graduates from pre-K with big dreams for the future

An emotional Cardi B shared her feelings about the early milestone in her daughter Kulture’s life in a series of Instagram posts.

The Cephus household may have the next great Black doctor in its midst, and matriarch Cardi B is emotional over it.

On Thursday, the rapper’s daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, graduated from pre-K. In a series of photos posted to Instagram, Cardi B let fans in on the festivities, including a graduation ceremony featuring Kulture in her mini cap and gown, and the family’s post-graduation celebration at a restaurant.

Cardi B, shown May 1 at the Met Gala in New York, on Thursday was celebrating a family event: daughter Kulture’s graduation from pre-K. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“My baby moving on up,” Cardi B captioned the post, which included pictures of the rapper dressed in a gray Zara pantsuit with neon yellow heels and a matching purse posing with her young graduate.

She continued, “I’m [an] emotional proud mommy🥺🖤Give me good grades and I’ll give you the world baby 🌏.”

According to Cardi’s Instagram story, Kulture, who turns 5 on July 10, already has her eyes set on a bright future. During the graduation ceremony, the youngster, dressed in a lab coat worn over a pink sparkly gown, declared that when she grows up, she wants to be a doctor, and the crowd cheered. Cardi aptly captioned the video, “Dr. Cephus.”

If medicine doesn’t work out, Kulture may have another viable option. The young graduate was recognized during the ceremony for having the best dance moves in her class. Whatever her future may hold, if Kulture works hard at her dreams, it’s safe to assume her mom will be proud.

Speaking to Vogue Singapore about the values she and her husband Offset, with whom she shares Kulture and 21-month-old son Wave Set, instill in their children, Cardi said she hopes her kids remain humble despite their famous parents.

“Even though my kids are well-off,” she said, “I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it’s more respected — especially when people see that you bust your ass for it.”

In the same interview, Cardi B shared her specific hopes for Kulture, saying she wishes for her “a little bit of something forever. I can’t swim, so I want my daughter to be able to swim.”

She added that she wants Kulture to grow up and “do amazing things… She can jet-ski or go on a boat. I want her to be smarter than me — just be the better version of me.”

