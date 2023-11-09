SAG-AFTRA approves deal of ‘extraordinary scope,’ ends strike

The tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) comes after 118 days, the longest strike in Hollywood history.

Loading the player...

After 118 days, the SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have reached a tentative deal, ending the longest strike in Hollywood history.

SAG-AFTRA members and supporters chant outside Paramount Studios on day 118 of their strike against the Hollywood studios on Nov. 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. A tentative labor agreement has been reached between the actors union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) with the strike set to end after midnight. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Announcing a deal on Wednesday evening, the union declared the strike would end at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday. According to Variety, the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee approved the deal on a unanimous vote. Now, the deal will go to the SAG-AFTRA national board on Friday for approval.

Per SAG-AFTRA’s official statement to its members, it seems the union negotiated a deal that hit all of the issues actors (and writers earlier this year) fought for in this historic strike, including fair compensation and protections from AI.

“In a contract valued at over one billion dollars, we have achieved a deal of extraordinary scope that includes ‘above-pattern’ minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus,” the statement reads.

The statement also cites pension and health cap raises, compensation increases for background performers and more, in a contract that the union says enables its members “from every category to build sustainable careers.”

As theGrio previously reported, the SAG-AFTRA strike began in July 2023 amid the WGA’s strike against the AMPTP, marking a historic double strike in Hollywood. Since then, all struck workers refrained from AMPTP work as well as any promotion for their studio work, including their on-camera work, including attending red carpets and junkets (unless they received a SAG-AFTRA strike waiver).

The WGA also landed a historic deal this September, which stood as the first step to Hollywood ramping back up again after a shut-down summer. According to Variety, SAG-AFTRA is set to hold celebration gatherings around the country to honor the new deal.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!