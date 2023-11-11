Deon Tedder to become youngest South Carolina state senator with special election victory

Tedder will be 33 when he is sworn in in January; only seven of the state’s 46 senators are younger than 50

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A 33-year-old Democrat will soon be the youngest senator in the South Carolina Senate.

State Rep. Deon Tedder won a special election for the open Senate seat on Tuesday, picking up more than 81% of the votes to defeat Republican Rosa Kay, according to results compiled by the South Carolina Election Commission.

State Rep. Deon Tedder, D-North Charleston, right, canvasses with his team for the District 42 election in North Charleston, SC, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Daniel Sarch/The Post And Courier via AP, File)

Tedder will be sworn in when the Senate’s regular session begins in January and at 33, he will be the youngest senator by nearly five years. Only seven of the state’s 46 senators are younger than 50.

The seat came open when Marlon Kimpson resigned after 10 years in office to take a job developing trade policy in President Joe Biden’s administration.

Senate District 42 is heavily Democratic, running from the Charleston peninsula into North Charleston.

Kimpson endorsed Tedder. The attorney and two-term state House member won the Democratic nomination by 11 votes in a runoff, beating longtime state Rep. Wendell Gillard.

Gillard had received 47% of the vote in the primary, but South Carolina requires a majority to win the nomination. Tedder won 39%.

