Watch: Money Moves with Scotty ATL, owner of Grillz by Scotty

Rapper turned entrepreneur Scotty ATL has been designing grillz for some of your favorite celebrities for the past couple of years.

What do Puma, the Atlanta Hawks and Issa Rae have in common? They’ve all gotten custom-made grillz from rapper, producer and entrepreneur Scotty ATL. The Atlanta native went viral in 2021 for delivering custom-ordered diamond and gold grillz for actress and director Issa Rae’s wedding day in the south of France. Since then, he’s made grillz for T.I., David Banner and Melanie Fiona to name a few. Scotty says what sets him apart from anyone else who makes grillz is that he also designs them. Watch the full interview with Scotty ATL above.

