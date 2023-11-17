5 things to watch this weekend

"The Hunger Games" returns to theaters this week and "Rustin" hits Netflix.

From returning film franchises to new holiday classics, theGrio is back with five things to watch this weekend.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

“Hunger Games” fans, rejoice! The beloved dystopian franchise returns with a highly anticipated prequel film, centering on the origin story of the saga’s main villain: President Coriolanus Snow. While fans were introduced to an evil Snow in the main series starring Jennifer Lawrence, this film shows us his life before he became the most powerful man in Panem.

Viola Davis takes on the villain of this film: Dr. Volumnia Gaul. As theGrio previously reported, director Francis Lawrence himself called Gaul, “as cruel as she is creative and as fearsome as she is formidable.” Check out the trailer below:

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” is in theaters now.

Rustin

A production still from the film, “Rustin,” with Gus Helper as Tom, CCH Pounder as Dr. Anna Hedgeman, Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin, Melissa Rakiro as Yvette, Ayana Workman as Eleanor Holmes, Lilli Kay as Rachelle, Jordan-Amanda Hall as Charlene, and Jakeem Dante Powell as Norm Hill. (Photo credit: Netflix)

“Rustin” is here. The much-talked-about Bayard Rustin biopic has finally hit Netflix, bringing the civil rights icon’s story to the forefront after decades of living in the shadows. Colman Domingo takes on the titular role in George C. Wolfe’s film, which includes supporting cast appearances such as Audra McDonald as Ella Baker, Chris Rock as Roy Wilkins, and Aml Ameen as Martin Luther King Jr.

Known as the “architect” of 1963’s historic March on Washington, “Rustin” dives into the personal and professional life of the Black and gay historical figure. Check out the trailer for “Rustin” below.

“Rustin” is streaming now on Netflix.

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Brandy fans are in for a treat with “Best. Christmas. Ever!” The latest film from Netflix has hit the streamer just in time for the holidays, which sees the “Full Moon” singer use her acting and musical chops alongside Heather Graham. Norwood plays Jackie in the film, who by a twist of fate is reunited with her old college friend Charlotte (Graham) and invites her to stay at her inn.

“Best. Christmas. Ever!” is streaming now on Netflix.

Rap Sh!t

“Rap Sh!t” is back! The show from the minds of Issa Rae and Syreeta Singleton has returned to Max, once again following the careers of aspiring rap stars Shawna and Mia, played by Aida Osman and KaMillion, respectively. This time around, the viral rap duo hit the road as an opening act, leaving Miami and cutting their teeth. Check out the trailer for the season below:

The first three episodes of “Rap Sh!t” season two are available to stream on Max now.

Dashing Through the Snow

Our last recommendation is another new holiday classic. “Dashing Through the Snow” on Disney+ stars Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Teyonah Parris and Lil Rel Howery in a “hilarious and touching” story. Ludacris plays Eddie, a man who has “turned his back” on Christmas, but at the request of his wife (Parris), takes his daughter out for Christmas Eve, where they meet a man in a red suit (you know the one), played by Howery.

Eddie and his daughter are then taken on, “a magical adventure that just might restore his faith in Christmas.” Check out the trailer for “Dashing Through the Snow” below:

“Dahsing Through the Snow” is available to stream now on Disney+.

