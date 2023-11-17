Meghan Markle discusses what her children love about the holidays

At Variety’s Power of Women event, the Duchess of Sussex discussed her children days after Tyler Perry shared his nickname for Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out to celebrate the power of women.

On Thursday, Meghan Markle attended Variety’s Power of Women event, honoring the publication’s 2023 Power of Women honorees. Markle, who was among last year’s honorees, walked the red carpet.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2023 Variety Power of Women at Mother Wolf on Nov. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

While there, she told reporters she was “proud” to be at the event celebrating this year’s honorees, which include Fantasia Barrino, Billie Eilish, Lily Gladstone, and Carey Mulligan. LuckyChap co-founders Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara were also honored with the Producer of the Year award, per People.

Markle, mother to son Prince Archie and daughter Princess Lilibet, whom she shares with Prince Harry, also revealed to reporters what she loves about the holidays. She responded that amid all the holiday traditions, she most loves that her children “are enjoying every minute of it.”

Markle’s mention of her “little ones” arrives days after family friend Tyler Perry, the godfather of Lilibet, revealed his nickname for the young princess on an episode of Kelly Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off-Camera with Kelly Ripa.”

Perry told Ripa he likes to call his goddaughter “Little Lili.” He added, “She’s so adorable,” he said. “Oh, she’s so beautiful. She’s just so beautiful.”

Perry also opened up about how he became extremely close with Markle and Prince Harry in 2020 as the couple were making their historic exit from life as working royals. He played an integral and surprising role in their transition to Los Angeles, allowing them to “hide out” at his house as the dust settled.

“It is very important for people in this business to have a safe place to land, to have a place where they can trust and talk freely and get advice that’s not going to be biased or from somebody who wants something from them,” he said.

While that was the first time he’d actually met the couple in person, it wasn’t the first time he’d been there for Markle. He shared with Ripa that he sent Markle a note around the time of her wedding to Prince Harry that simply said, “If you ever need anything, I’m here.” She apparently called him a few months later and just opened up to him.

Of that phone call, in an interview with The Cut, Markle said, “Sometimes, you can tell your life story to a stranger on a plane as opposed to some of the people that are closest to you.”

