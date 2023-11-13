Elevate your spirits by crafting your own traditions this holiday season

Whether traveling home or staying home, doing little things to make yourself feel good can help manage the holiday blues.

While many mark it as “the most wonderful time of the year,” the holiday season, traditionally synonymous with joy, warmth, and togetherness, can trigger a flurry of emotions. For some, this time of year can amplify feelings of loneliness, stress, or sadness, commonly known as the holiday blues. Whether due to personal circumstances, distance from loved ones, or the weight of expectations, the festive season can bring a unique set of challenges. However, amidst the twinkling lights and seasonal melodies, there lies an opportunity to reimagine the holidays and infuse them with renewed positivity.

Elevate your spirits by crafting your own traditions this holiday season. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Rather than succumbing to the pressures of tradition or feeling isolated during this time of year, embracing innovative and personalized rituals can become a source of comfort, joy, and rejuvenation. By deliberately crafting moments that resonate with individual values and desires, you can not only redefine your relationship with the holiday season but also foster a sense of purpose and connection. This year, consider instilling new customs that transcend the traditional holiday narrative, offering a beacon of light amid the shadows that may loom during the festive season. Here are some ways you can make this holiday season uniquely yours:

The gift of gratitude…in a jar

Sometimes, when we’re in an emotional slump, it’s easy to forget the positive moments in our lives. So, create a gratitude jar and write down something you’re thankful for in your life during each day of the holiday season. On New Year’s Eve, read through the notes and reflect on the positive aspects of the past weeks.

Silent nights and self-care delights

The holiday season is one of the few times in the year when most people get some well-deserved time off. If that includes you, turn off your notifications and take some quiet time to indulge in all the things that make you feel good. Whether that means lighting a candle and indulging in sweet treats while doing face masks or doing an at-home paint-and-sip, ‘tis the season to reignite personal joy.

Don’t just say grace, give grace

Just as the holiday season can be emotionally challenging, it can be physically difficult for those who may be homeless or displaced. So consider sprinkling a bit of holiday cheer in someone else’s life by volunteering at a charitable organization. Whether wrapping gifts for children at a community center or giving out meals at a local shelter, spreading goodwill not only helps others but can also bring you a sense of fulfillment and purpose this holiday season.

Deck the halls with boughs of friendship!

Whether coming together for an extravagant Friendsgiving or to embrace the simplicity of togetherness, take some time to celebrate the bonds that go beyond blood. Oftentimes, it’s not the presents, but the presence of those you love that makes your spirit sparkle during this season.

Enjoy some new season’s eating

Ditch the traditional gingerbread and explore a global flavor tour. Instead of sticking to your tried-and-true recipes, test the bounds of your culinary skills by trying a new recipe. It might be a recipe from a new cookbook or another culture; roll up your sleeves and gear up for an activity where every bite is a triumph and every mishap a memory in your new tasty tradition. Plus, it could be something that you practice every year!

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

