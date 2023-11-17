Paramount footing haircut bills this weekend to promote ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’

The streaming service has teamed up with six barbershops and salons to provide free hair services on Saturday, Nov. 18, even allowing fans to replicate the signature mustache of the show's title character.

The streaming service has teamed up with barbershops and salons throughout the country to provide services at no cost this weekend to promote the series “Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” allowing fans to replicate the signature mustache of the show’s title character, played by executive producer and Emmy nominee David Oyelowo.

Free hair services include haircuts, shaves, line-ups, beard trims, blow dry and styles, touch-ups, trims, conditioning, and root retouches.

David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves in “Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” episode 4, season 1. Fans will be able to replicate the character’s signature mustache this Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, thanks to a collaboration with Paramount+ and several hair salons across the country. (Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+)

The following locations will provide complimentary hair services to patrons on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Flava in Ya Hair: 3400 Mickle Ave., Bronx, N.Y., 10469

3400 Mickle Ave., Bronx, N.Y., 10469 Kips Sharp N Sassy Barber/Salon : 4441 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles, Calif., 90043

: 4441 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles, Calif., 90043 Main Attraction Unisex Salon: 5610 Lancaster Ave., Unit 900, Philadelphia, Pa., 19131

5610 Lancaster Ave., Unit 900, Philadelphia, Pa., 19131 Next Barber Lounge : 4145 183rd St., Country Club Hills, Ill., 60478

: 4145 183rd St., Country Club Hills, Ill., 60478 Cutters Lounge & Caviar Hair Studio: 1 Moreland Ave. SE, Suite D & B, Atlanta, Ga., 30316

1 Moreland Ave. SE, Suite D & B, Atlanta, Ga., 30316 Powell’s Barber Shop: 1232 H St. NE, Washington, D.C., 20002

The participating hair venues will distribute custom promotional cards with a 30-day trial of Paramount+ and free branded gear merchandise, including wooden mustache combs, candles, campfire mugs, and lip balm, while supplies last.

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” tells the story of the most renowned lawman in the Old West, Reeves, and his ascent from enslavement to law enforcement as one of the first Black U.S. Deputy Marshals west of the Mississippi. Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws throughout his tenure, he struggled with the moral and spiritual cost to his family.

Future installments will succeed the stand-alone anthology series following other lawmen and outlaws throughout history.

Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Emmy Award winner Barry Pepper, Grantham Coleman, Honorary Oscar winner Donald Sutherland, and Emmy Award nominee Dennis Quaid all star in the anthology series.

Guest stars include Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund, as well as Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Margot Bingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, and Bill Dawes in recurring roles.

