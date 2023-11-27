Racial slurs sprayed on side of Alaska Black Caucus building, and it’s not the first time

On Facebook, the organization that defends African Americans' constitutional rights asserted that regardless of how many times it is targeted it has no plans to move.

Vandals have once again defaced the Alaska Black Caucus building with racial slurs.

On Friday, workers for the organization that defends African Americans’ constitutional rights discovered racial obscenities spray painted on the exterior of the one-story facility, according to Alaska’s News Source.

A Facebook post from the Alaska Black Caucus revealed that someone spray-painted “YUNG TH-G NI–A-” on the side of the downtown Anchorage facility, defacing that the above photo covers up. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/Alaska’s News Source)

“I’m from the South,” said Brenda Tyler, the caucus’ board secretary, adding that such incidents bring back “some of your past experiences.”

Staff members said they have found offensive graffiti on the sidewalk outside the office in the last year. Still, they made it clear they remain strong and have no intentions to move ABC from the organization’s downtown Anchorage location.

In a Facebook post, the group asserted its only movement “is toward equity, equality, and justice until victory is won!”

The Alaska Black Caucus said it reported past incidents to the Anchorage Police Department.

“This is not a message to our young people today,” said the Rev. Patricia Wilson-Cone, Alaska’s News Source reported. “This is not a message to the world today. This is not a message to anybody, regardless of your race, your faith, or what you subscribe to in making it a better world. This is not a positive light and a positive message, and we have zero tolerance for it.”

