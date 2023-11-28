Karen Huger on BravoCon 2023, ‘RHOP’ fans ‘sticking with’ her for 8 seasons

The Grande Dame of Potomac caught up with theGrio at Bravo's annual fan event.

Karen Huger is enjoying season 8 of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”

The Grande Dame celebrated the latest season of the popular series at BravoCon 2023, Bravo’s annual fan event celebrating all of their reality TV programming. TheGrio caught up with Huger on the red carpet, where she gave a huge shoutout to fans of “RHOP” while teasing her favorite moment in the new season.

Karen Huger of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” television series attends BravoCon 2023 at Caesars Forum on Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

“I always like to say thank you,” Huger gushed when speaking to the fans of the series. “I like to say thank you to the fans for loving me and sticking with me for eight seasons. This is that moment, and I take that moment.”

“This season, there is a very special moment,” Huger teased. “We are living in a very hateful world right now. There is prejudice against skin color, there is prejudice against your choice of sexuality … but I had this one moment that was very real.” Huger’s moment she referenced is her 60th birthday party, or as she likes to call it, her “triple 20.”

“When I went into my ‘Queens Den,’ they were all there with T-shirts and love,” she said. “That is my new favorite moment, and I can’t wait for viewers to see it. I was wearing a $3,000 YSL, they gave me a shot, and I took it … I always wanted to do this one thing, stay tuned and you’ll see it.”

Huger also gave some love to NeNe Leakes when asked who, in the reality TV space, she feels helped pave the way for her cast. “She was and still is as she rebirths,” she said. “A queen always rebirths, honey.”

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, with episodes streaming the following day on Peacock.

