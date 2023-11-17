BravoCon 2023: ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ ladies on Season 8, Bravo fans

The cast of "RHOP" hit the BravoCon red carpet in Las Vegas earlier this month, with lots to say about the popular show and its loyal viewers.

BravoCon 2023 was held in Las Vegas this month, with thousands of Bravo fans descending upon Sin City to get up close and personal with their favorite network stars. “Bravolebrities” from Bravo hits like “Summer House,” “Married to Medicine,” “Southern Charm” and yes, some “Real Housewives” all gathered at Caesar’s Forum from Nov. 3 to 5, where theGrio.com got firsthand time with the reality TV talent.

Right before the premiere of their show’s eighth season, we caught up with “The Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett and others on the BravoCon 2023 red carpet. For “OG” Huger, the “Grande Dame” of the Potomac, BravoCon is a perfect time to see her fellow Bravo stars and connect with its viewers.

“I always like to say thank you,” she said, describing her experience with her fans so far. “I like to say thank you to the fans for loving me and sticking with me for eight seasons. This is that moment, and I take that moment.”

Pictured at the “Potomac Takes Vegas” panel at BravoCon on Nov. 4 are “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Mia Thornton, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Karen Huger, Rachel Lindsay, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Nneka Ihim and Charrisse Jackson Jordan. (Photo: Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images)

Other “OGs” Bryant and Dixon, known by the fans as the “green-eyed bandits,” also shared their excitement for the event. “We’re happy everybody has finally caught up,” Bryant told us, speaking to how fan appreciation for “Potomac” has grown over the years.

For its first few seasons, the show was lower in its viewership compared with other “Housewives” shows, and fans coined a term: “Don’t sleep on Potomac.”

For Dixon, who is center stage in the drama of Season 8, being at the third annual BravoCon came at the “perfect time.”

“It is a tough start to the season, and people are going to have all of their opinions,” she said, “but being at BravoCon and feeling the love and the energy … it helps us realize that these are the people on the other side of the TVs watching us, loving us, cheering for us. It’s not necessarily the toxic chatter that we hear.”

Bassett and new castmate Dr. Wendy Osefo shed light on their favorite parts of BravoCon, too.

“It’s where, for me, a lot of the drama is put to the wayside a little bit because you just feel the energy of the viewers and the fans,” Osefo gushed. Bassett added: “You don’t realize how much our fans are such a huge part of what makes this universe so special, and being here is such a beautiful reminder of that.”

Another new member of the “RHOP” cast, Nneka Ihim, also shared the spotlight in Vegas, contending the energy was “all positive” at the event.

“It’s been a great experience seeing all the fans, and knowing I’m a part of a franchise that has this much love and support is amazing.” Mia Thornton, who returns for her third “RHOP” season this year, told theGrio.com. “I’ve been having the time of my life.”

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with episodes streaming the following day on Peacock.

