Skin color comment blows up as Netherlands yanks book about the royals from shelves

Reports say the book, in Dutch translation, named British royals who raised questions about the skin color of Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A book about the British royal family has been temporarily pulled from shelves in the Netherlands because it reportedly named two family members who raised questions about the possible skin color of Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Several publications reported that the Dutch translation of the book, “Endgame,” has been pulled. People reported it would be back on the shelves by Dec. 8.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The author, Omid Scobie, told People that his manuscript didn’t include any names.

“Having only written and edited the English version of ‘Endgame,’ I can only comment on that manuscript — which does not name the two individuals who took part in the conversation. I’m happy to hear that the error in the translation of the Dutch edition is being fixed.”

The Dutch publisher also called the translation issue an error, People reported.

The controversy itself isn’t new. Harry said, in 2021, that there were concerns in the royal family about his son’s skin tone, and he has steadfastly refused to name who raised the issue. The controversy resulted in a spokesperson for Prince Charles denying he made the comment.

Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family has been the subject of constant speculation since the couple announced in 2020 that they would step back from their roles as members of the royal family.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan noted the skin complexion controversy and said Archie, now 4, has been denied a royal title and the security that comes with it. Harry and Meghan carry the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple also has a 2-year-old daughter, Lilibet Diana.

In his memoir “Spare,” Harry noted the rift between himself and his brother, Prince William, who is second in line to the throne. Scobie, in an interview with People, said he didn’t think the brothers would be able to repair their relationship.

