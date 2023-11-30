Securing financial freedom

The Budgetnista joins the show to teach us how to get financially whole.

The year is coming to a close and it is time to get your finances in order but no worries because the book “Made Whole: The Practical Guide to Reaching Your Financial Goals” will help you do just that!

New York Times Best Selling author and financial expert, Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche joins the show to talk about her new book, as well as some tricks and goals that can help your pockets out.

Learn more about financial tips from the clip above