‘Byron Allen Presents Funny You Should Ask’ to air on CBS

The comedy game show will come to CBS and Paramount+ Dec. 9.

Loading the player...

“Byron Allen Presents Funny You Should Ask” is coming to CBS. The long-running comedy game show will air on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+ later this month.

“Byron Allen Presents Funny You Should Ask” airs Saturday, Dec. 9, on CBS.

The broadcast will be a primetime special presentation, consisting of four episodes of “Funny You Should Ask” from Allen Media Group, which owns theGrio. Hosted by Jon Kelley (“Extra,” “The Mole”), the presentation features some of the brightest voices in comedy including Allen himself, Adam Carolla, Whitney Cummings, Vivica A. Fox, Billy Gardell, Jamie Kennedy, Natasha Leggero, Jon Lovitz, Jeff Ross and Sheryl Underwood.

“Funny You Should Ask” consists of a panel of comedians interacting with contestants for “for cash and big laughs.” The stakes and laughs increase with each episode, with the contestants asking comedians questions, leading to hilarious answers from the comics.

“Funny You Should Ask” has charmed audiences since its nationwide launch in broadcast syndication in Fall 2017, and has featured various acts like Cedric the Entertainer, Loni Love, David Alan Grier, Raven-Symoné and more. The series is produced and distributed globally by Allen Media Group.

Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, shared in a statement, “‘Funny You Should Ask’ is the perfect comedy game show for the entire family. The world needs laughs now more than ever.”

“Byron Allen Presents Funny You Should Ask” airs 8 p.m.–10 p.m. ET/PT, Saturday, Dec. 9, on CBS, and will be available to stream live on Paramount+. Paramount+ subscribers with Showtime will be able to stream the special live via their local CBS affiliate on the service.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.