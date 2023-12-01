Kevin Hart and Chris Rock star in ‘Headliners Only’ documentary

The documentary premieres this December on Netflix.

Two comedic legends are teaming up for a documentary special on Netflix. “Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only” premieres this December on the streamer, taking the audience on an in-depth journey following two of the biggest names in comedy.

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart in “Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only.” (Photo courtesy of Netflix/© 2023 Netflix, Inc.)

“I am smart enough to always check to see what Kevin’s doing before I go on tour,” Chris Rock quips at the start of the trailer. “Because I am not getting stomped by Kevin. It’s just not happening!” The documentary focuses on Rock and Kevin Hart during their “Only Headliners Allowed” tour in 2022.

While chronicling their decision to tour together, the film also serves as a deep dive on the careers of both men. The documentary follows the duo “as they give first hand accounts of their early lives, struggles, triumphs and their unbreakable brotherhood,” per the official synopsis.

“The first real comedic star that I had a real conversation with was Chris Rock,” Hart says in the clip. “Chris embraced me as a young comic.” Check out the trailer below:

In addition to Rock and Hart, the film also features various comedic voices lending their perspectives on the respective careers of the two comedians. Wanda Sykes, Jerry Seinfeld and Tiffany Haddish are featured in the trailer offering their thoughts on the comedians’ rise to success.

Directed by Rashidi Harper, “Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only” premieres globally Dec. 12 on Netflix.

