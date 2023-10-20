Chris Rock, Kevin Hart ‘Headliners Only’ tour getting Netflix documentary

"Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only" chronicles Rock and Hart's five-city mini concert tour in July 2022.

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart embarked on a brief comedy tour together in the summer of 2022. That tour will now receive its own Netflix documentary this December.

“Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only” chronicles the two comic titans’ during their trek in the tri-state area during their “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed” tour, according to Deadline. They performed five shows last July; one in Brooklyn, New York, one in Long Island, New York, two in New Jersey, and a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Netflix released a trailer for the documentary, premiering on Dec. 12.

Director Rashidi Harper follows Rock and Hart behind the scenes of their mini-tour as they perform for their fans and interact with each other, reflecting on their personal relationship. In the trailer, the two talk about how the tour provided an opportunity for each to hang out and continue their brotherhood.

Hart reflected on the magnitude of the tour last year, calling it “a major moment in comedy.”

“We have been friends and mentors to each other for 20 years, but we have never shared a headlining stage together – until now,” Hart said. “I cannot think of a better way to celebrate the return of live comedy than to co-headline a show with my brother Chris Rock.”

The tour featured some special moments, including one from fellow comedian Dave Chappelle making a surprise appearance at their Madison Square Garden show. The Grammy Award-winning stand-up legend performed a 22-minute set for the New York crowd and later joined Rock and Hart at the end of the night, trading humorous jabs at each other.

Both Rock and Hart have released extensive projects with Netflix over the past few years. Rock’s most recent stand-up special, “Selective Outrage,” premiered in March as Netflix’s first-ever livestreamed event. In 2021, Hart and Netflix teamed up for the dramatic limited series, “True Story,” featuring Hart and Wesley Snipes.

