Watch: Rep. Maxine Waters fires back at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene following PPP loan criticism

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took to social media to blast California Rep. Maxine Waters after Waters criticized Greene for taking out a PPP loan during the pandemic.

Greene posted a message on X which read: “Maxine is everything wrong with politicians today. Too old. No real-life experience. Corrupt and tyrannical.”

Waters dismissed her Republican colleague’s gripes.

“I’m old enough to know how to deal with her,” maintained the longtime Democratic congresswoman. “I’m old enough to know that she took the PPP money when she should have been seeing to her constituents getting it. And so, I welcome the discussion.”

Ashlee Banks, theGrio’s Capitol Hill correspondent, explains in the above video.

