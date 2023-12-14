Keke Palmer, Andra Day and more join Adam Blackstone for ‘A Legacy Christmas’

Each year the holiday season brings forth a bevy of albums aimed at celebrating the season, but it’s rare to find one as interesting and awe-inspiring as “A Legacy Christmas” from Adam Blackstone.

The project helmed by the Emmy award-winning musical director, singer, and songwriter features collaborations with Andra Day, Keke Palmer, BJ The Chicago Kid, Boyz II Men, and Lena Byrd Miles, among others.

Adam Blackstone speaks onstage during Save The Music’s 25 Years Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood on Nov. 1, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Save The Music)

“A Legacy Christmas” boasts 11 eclectic tracks including originals like “Christmas Kisses” (featuring Keke Palmer) and new takes on familiar favorites like “Lil Drummer Boy” (featuring BJ The Chicago Kid) and “Away in a Manger” (featuring Boyz II Men) showcasing the unmatched range of its creator.

The recent recipient of two more Grammy nominations — “Best Jazz Instrumental Album” and “Best Jazz Performance” — Blackstone continues raising the bar, following each big move with an even more monumental accomplishment.

Just last year, Blackstone released his debut album, “Legacy” featuring guests like Jazmine Sullivan, Leslie Odom Jr., Jill Scott, Mary Mary, and Kirk Franklin, earning himself a Grammy nomination for “Best Traditional R&B Performance” for “Round Midnight.”

With one Emmy win under his belt for The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem, he’s nominated for two more of the coveted trophies for Music Direction this year. He’s also nominated for the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and for Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

On Friday night, theGrio was seated for an intimate night of amazing music at The Sun Rose in Hollywood where Blackstone took the stage to share his latest offering, “A Legacy Christmas.”

Entertainment

Those fortunate enough to be in the crowd of the intimate space were treated to a long list of special guest performers including John Legend, who performed “My Favorite Things” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and Andra Day, who stepped up from her seat in the crowd to serve up an impromptu performance of “Legacy Christmas Time.”

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy teamed up for “Online Shopping” and The Baylor Project performed “Vulnerable.”

Jordin Sparks treated the audience to her latest single before performing one of her biggest hits “No Air” to a crowd going crazy over the nostalgia and the killer vocals she had on full display.

After a night of performances so good they caused goosebumps, Lena Byrd Miles nearly blew the doors off of the building with her rendition of “Joy To The World.”

When it comes to unmissable new holiday music, Blackstone’s “A Legacy Christmas” should be at the top of your list for the music lover in your life.

“A Legacy Christmas” is available now.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.