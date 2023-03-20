Keke Palmer to star in ‘The Backup,’ co-produce with Kevin Hart

The "Nope" actress will produce through her company Big Boss Entertainment, while Hart will produce through Hartbeat.

Loading the player...

Keke Palmer’s next project is on the way! The actress is set to star in “The Backup,” a brand new comedy from Universal and will produce alongside Kevin Hart.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project follows “a player” named Ben, who makes the choice to settle down “with his childhood friend Alyssa.” The synopsis continues, “Unfortunately, she reveals she’s engaged to a handsome billionaire and needs him to be her best man. This in turn sets in motion Ben going to the wedding in Maui with his boys to outshine her fiancé and win her back.”

Keke Palmer attends the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 4, 2023, at TAO Downtown in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Palmer is set to play Alyssa in the film. The new mom took to Instagram to celebrate the news, writing in a post that Kevin Hart is “a boss.” She continued, “Shout out to @autumnebaileyford @c_brewski, @bsmileyla and the whole @therealhartbeat, thank you for everything. Most importantly giving me the opportunity to constantly level up and expand outside of being a talent but a business woman. I so appreciate you all!”

Hart is a producer of “The Backup” through his Hartbeat production company, while Palmer is producing through her Big Boss Entertainment.

As theGrio previously reported, Palmer has had an incredibly busy past year, including starring in Jordan Peele’s acclaimed film, “Nope,” hosting “Saturday Night Live” and launching her own podcast, “Baby, This is Keke Palmer.”

The actress also marked a major milestone last month, welcoming her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!