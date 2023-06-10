Devon Franklin sometimes cries himself to sleep after divorce from Meagan Good

Franklin and Good separated in 2021 after nine years of marriage

DeVon Franklin is still recovering from heartbreak.

The producer and motivational speaker revealed in a recent interview on “The Breakfast Club” that he sometimes cries himself to sleep after his divorce from actress Meagan Good.

“There are nights [where] I’m crying myself to sleep,” he shared with the the host of the radio show on Thursday.

DeVon Franklin (L) and Meagan Good attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Franklin, 45, and Good, 41, separated in 2021, less than 10 years after they wed in June 2012. The split was “a long time coming” due to their incompatible schedules, People reported citing an anonymous source.

Following their breakup, Franklin said he has experienced “moments when I’ve been angry, but I’ve allowed myself to feel whatever I felt in order to heal.”

Good said getting a divorce was her biggest fear, given her parents’ separation after 10 years of marriage, according to the magazine. The “Harlem” star said it was not her decision to pull the plug on her marriage.

Franklin filed for divorce in December 2021 citing irreconcilable differences. In a joint statement, the former Hollywood power couple said: “There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”

Despite the breakup, Franklin told The Breakfast Club he continues to communicate with his ex.

“The love for us has not gone away. It’s just changed form,” he explained.

The sadness and frustration Franklin experienced after calling it quits, he said, ultimately compelled him to confront his own inner struggles.

“Mentally, I’m doing much better,” he said.

“I can sit here before all of you and have this interview and be calm and introspective and all that,” he added. “But that comes from a process.”

Meanwhile, Good has allegedly moved on with “Creed III” star Jonathan Majors.

“She’s happy, that’s a blessing,” Franklin said of the romance.

