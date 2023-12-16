Michigan coach Juwan Howard cleared to resume regular duties after undergoing heart surgery

Howard had heart surgery in September to repair his aortic valve

Dec 16, 2023

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard will be back on the job Saturday for the Wolverines’ game against Eastern Michigan.

Howard has been building up to his regular duties since he had heart surgery Sept. 15 that successfully resected an aortic aneurysm and repaired his aortic valve.

The 50-year-old Howard was on the bench as an observer for a 71-67 loss to Memphis in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 22. He served as an assistant to acting head coach Phil Martelli during an 86-83 loss at Oregon on Dec. 2.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard talks with forward Tray Jackson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The matchup with Eastern Michigan will be Howard’s first game as head coach since his surgery.

“Coach Howard, his doctors and our medical experts remain aligned in taking this next step as he recovers from a September heart procedure,” athletic director Warde Manuel said Friday night in a release.

“We greatly appreciate associate head coach Phil Martelli’s guidance of our program on an interim basis to start the season. I want to personally thank Phil for what he has done in the past few months to lead the program. We will continue to benefit from his wisdom moving forward.”

Sports

Sports

Michigan coach Juwan Howard cleared to resume regular duties after undergoing heart surgery

Sports

Golden State Warriors stand by Draymond Green, say he’ll get help during his indefinite suspension

Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony Held In Honor Of Larry Doby
Sports

Trailblazing baseball player Larry Doby receives posthumous Congressional Gold Medal

Naomi Osaka baby, Did Naomi Osaka have her baby?, Will Osaka come back to tennis?, Is Naomi Osaka coming back?, Naomi Osaka motherhood, Naomi Osaka Shai theGrio.com
Lifestyle

Naomi Osaka says motherhood birthed a new confidence she’s bringing back to tennis

Women

Chargers-Raiders game makes history with NFL’s 1st all-Black officiating crew and 3 women

Sports

Two-time ABA champion and Indiana Mr. Basketball winner George McGinnis dies at 73

Draymond Green, theGrio.com
Opinion

Police offer first-round draft pick for Draymond Green

NETFLIX IS A JOKE PRESENTS - Pentaverate Premiere After Party
News

Keegan-Michael Key will host the “NFL Honors” show on Feb. 8, when the AP awards are announced

The Wolverines are 5-5.

The resumption of the normal coaching structure for the program comes after the school reviewed what it called “an incident involving several individuals during a team practice last week.”

“Based on a thorough internal review, nothing was found to warrant disciplinary action for anyone involved,” Manuel said in his release. “As such, we will move forward with a focus on our team and our season.”

No further details on the incident were provided in the release.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE