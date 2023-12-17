Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls and breaks hip at Los Angeles concert

Abdul-Jabbar was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Dec 17, 2023

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was undergoing surgery for a broken hip Saturday after falling at a concert in Los Angeles.

The NBA Hall of Famer was attending a show Friday night when he was injured. Paramedics at the undisclosed venue responded and the 76-year-old was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks during a news conference prior to an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

His business partner, Deborah Morales, declined to provide a further update Saturday and referred only to a statement posted on Abdul-Jabbar’s social media.

“We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem,” it said.

Recommended Stories

Sports

Florida A&M beats Howard 30-26 in come-back fashion at Celebration Bowl

News

Arlington National Cemetery to remove a slave-depicting Confederate memorial, despite GOP pushback

News

Black American solidarity with Palestinians is rising and testing longstanding ties to Jewish allies

Sports

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls and breaks hip at Los Angeles concert

Education

Education, faith leaders denounce planned Satan club at elementary school outside Memphis

Sports

No regrets for Ja Morant over suspension with actions, not words, proving lesson learned

Lifestyle

Jets’ Solomon Thomas is driven by the memory of his sister and an ever-present call to help people

Goodreads review bombing
Books

Author who wrote bad book reviews for authors of color via fake accounts dropped by publisher

Abdul-Jabbar was a key player on the Los Angeles Lakers’ teams during their “Showtime” era in the 1980s, leading them to five NBA championships. He was a six-time NBA MVP.

The 7-foot-2 center was the NBA’s career-scoring leader until being passed by current Laker LeBron James in February. Abdul-Jabbar owned the mark for 39 years.

He starred at UCLA, when he was known as Lew Alcindor and was a three-time national player of the year under coach John Wooden.

Abdul-Jabbar disclosed in 2020 that he had prostate cancer. In 2009, he said he had been diagnosed the previous year with chronic myeloid leukemia, a blood cancer.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE